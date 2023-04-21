Diablo IV will have one more test with free access to all before its launch

Blizzard is pretty confident with the launch of Diablo IV results, and after having conducted two beta tests and confirmed that the development has reached the Gold status, the producer announced this week that players will have one more chance to try the game before its official launch in June this year.

From May 12th at 4:00 pm ET to May 14th at 4:00 pm, everyone can defend Sanctuary against the armies of the Burning Hells on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, with local co-op for consoles and cross-platform play and progression for all platforms, helping to test the durability of the servers.

The build of Diablo IV available during Server Test will be similar to previous Open Beta weekends. However, it will include all bug fixes and updates described in the Open Beta Retrospective posted on the blog. If they participate, players will also be able to get new rewards!