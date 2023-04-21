Diablo IV will have one more test with free access to all before its launch

Blizzard is pretty confident with the launch of Diablo IV results, and after having conducted two beta tests and confirmed that the development has reached the Gold status, the producer announced this week that players will have one more chance to try the game before its official launch in June this year.
From May 12th at 4:00 pm ET to May 14th at 4:00 pm, everyone can defend Sanctuary against the armies of the Burning Hells on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, with local co-op for consoles and cross-platform play and progression for all platforms, helping to test the durability of the servers.
The build of Diablo IV available during Server Test will be similar to previous Open Beta weekends. However, it will include all bug fixes and updates described in the Open Beta Retrospective posted on the blog. If they participate, players will also be able to get new rewards!
TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE SERVER TEST WEEKEND
- Character progressions from Beta weekends will not carry over to this weekend, so now’s your chance to try out a new class or build!
- Explore the entire Fractured Summits area while playing through the Prologue and Act I. Advance to level 20 with your character this weekend.
- Visit Kyovashad Village to repair and buy equipment, upgrade your health potions, and access your Chest. There will also be plenty of quests for you to experience Sanctuary’s rich history, world events for you to develop your fighting skills, and dungeons for you to obtain legendary gear.
- Don’t forget to try your first time defeating Ashava, the World Boss, the biggest challenge of the weekend!
- Earn rewards as you play, such as the Early Victim title (earned upon reaching Kyovashad with a character), the Early Traveler title (earned upon reaching level 20 with a character), the Beta Wolf Backpack cosmetic item (earned upon reaching the level 20 with a character) and a new reward: the Mount Trophy Ashava’s Cry (received by defeating Ashava with a level 20 character).
- Play with friends! Server Trial supports local co-op for consoles and cross-platform play and progression for all platforms.
Diablo IV will be released in June 6, 2023 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.
So, ready to face Lilith’s armies?