Diablo IV Updates Blizzard’s RPG Game Franchise in New Style | Analysis / Review

Diablo IV is Blizzard’s new game to revamp the company’s famous action RPG franchise. The game seeks to update the franchise for the new generation of consoles and PCs, with an unprecedented plot. Will the fourth title in the series be able to deliver good hours of gameplay to its fans? TechSmart had early access to the game, in the Xbox Series X|S version, and tells you the details in this review.

History

the plot of Diablo IV is set in the Sanctuary, 50 years after the events that took place in Diablo III: Reaper of Souls. Worshipers invade the place and end up awakening, in a tirual, the antagonist of the game: Lilith, the daughter of the Lord of Hatred, Mephisto. With the weakened power of angels and demons in the place, after the events in the predecessor, the way is open for the villain – now reborn after the banishment to the void – to establish her power over the place.

Thus, Lilith ends up exerting her influence on humans, who believe they have “opened their eyes” to see what they supposedly could not before and surrender to the antagonist. It is in this context that the protagonist, called the Traveler, appears. He finds himself among the cultists, who wish to make Lilith even stronger; and the worshipers of the Light, commanded by Inarius to vanquish the demons and keep the Sanctuary safe. - Advertisement - An important highlight here is the complete localization for Europe. In other words, all menus and subtitles are available in Portuguese, which increases identification with the local public.

gameplay

To begin, Diablo IV requires choosing from five core classes: barbarian, druid, necromancer, renegade, and mage. The choice is up to your preference, if you like melee combat more, or go better with distance fights, or if you like a more versatile type. - Advertisement - The skill tree can be expanded as you progress, as you level up – something very similar to what we found in Diablo II. Experience points can be earned by defeating monsters and completing quests.

Speaking of missions, we noticed that they received special attention from the developers. While the main ones are well-crafted for the main plot, the secondary ones don’t disappoint and give your campaign an extra “charm” – whether for the humorous fun or the immersion they provide. Overall, we can say that this action RPG, while combining the classic model of gaining experience and leveling up, brings elements learned from more recent games of the genre, such as path of exile, torchlight It is lost arkto make progress more dynamic.

Items collected along the way are not always of great value, but they can help when upgrading your equipment. Weapons, on the other hand, show good advances over time, which allows you to face more powerful monsters without suffering so much. The developer did not skimp on the map and inserted a large extension, which makes the game even longer to walk. Nothing that is a problem, after all, the battles turn out to be more constant, which makes it possible to level up in a practical way.

The Excellence System Diablo III is also back, to give heroes a greater range of powers, as well as specialization bonuses, towards the end of progress. It remains to follow Blizzard’s willingness to insert constant updates, in a game that has everything to deliver good longevity to enthusiasts. The launch of new seasons and expansions will make this title a masterpiece in the company’s history. The game had its server problems in these early stages, which we didn’t feel so much during our tests, but requires a correction by the publisher, so that more time-consuming login scenarios happen after full availability.

Graphics and soundtrack

The graphs are an example of the evolution of Diablo IV within the franchise. To the cutscenes are with an excellent level of realism, while the scenarios and characters have gained high quality textures and a good quality of the elements present in the environment, despite the limitations that a game of this genre always presents. Speaking of which, the setting sets the right tone for the game. Much of the visuals give a darker tone, which contributes to keeping the player’s full attention on what is happening around them.

In this period of early access and at launch, the game will not yet have support for the technology ray tracing. Blizzard itself had already explained that the feature will only be added after a while. In any case, the initial absence of technology is not something that is felt at the moment. The design has its beauty in its pure state that is sure to please even the most demanding gamers.

We also need to highlight the soundtrack. The audio effects are well placed and complement the visual graphics in building a well-made setting and exemplary immersion. In addition to localization in menus and subtitles, this game also features dubbing in Portuguese. A detail that allows a closer understanding of expressions to what we know in the country, as well as being a job very well done by the studio.

Final considerations

At a time when not all releases meet fan expectations, Diablo IV you can consider yourself successful in this. He gets it right on pretty much all counts and shows promise for other topics. The story is clearly presented and coherently developed throughout the campaign, while giving the player the freedom to venture further and expand their interaction with the game. The mechanic gets it right in its mission and skill systems, by combining what has worked in the past, with a dynamic that achieves success in the present. Furthermore, the variety of classes accommodates any combat style taste. In the graphic part, this title goes very well. The textures of the scenarios and heroes are of high quality, despite not being exploited to the fullest due to the absence of ray tracing in this first moment. To complete, there is the soundtrack, which helps with the setting and has dubbing in Portuguese. It remains to wait for Blizzard’s attention to constant updates, so as not to limit the game’s content to more than 30 current hours and insert news that grant the longevity that this game deserves.

well developed story well developed story Location in PT-BR Location in PT-BR Dubbing in PT-BR Dubbing in PT-BR Gameplay with the best of past and present Gameplay with the best of past and present beautiful graphics beautiful graphics Ambiance well done Ambiance well done High degree of immersion High degree of immersion Server login delay Server login delay updates uncertainties updates uncertainties No Ray Tracing at launch No Ray Tracing at launch high price high price

History The plot was very well developed and passed on to the players. gameplay We have a mechanic that integrates well what worked in the past with news from the present. It remains to wait for the improvement of the servers and constant new content. Graphics High quality graphics and good ambiance. All that remains is the insertion of Ray Tracing to reach perfection. Soundtrack Soundtrack contributes to give the dark tone of the game, in addition to the success in the presence of dubbing in PT-BR. Immersion Diablo IV provides an excellent setting to stick to the campaign and not stop playing. Total Grade Details separate Diablo IV from perfection. With future updates, it should achieve this attribute.