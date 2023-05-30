Diablo IV: Players who win the “hardcore” challenge will have their names immortalized in a statue

There are a few days left for the launch of the awaited Diablo IV, and as if the fans’ anxiety was not already high, Blizzard announced this week a challenge that will make up to 1000 players have their names immortalized in a statue of Lilith, the Queen from the underworld.

A tweet posted on the official Diablo Twitter account explained the ‘Diablo 4 Hardcore Victories’ contest, where players are challenged to take on the game’s Hardcore mode. In this mode, players who die will have their character immediately erased, which means they will have to start all over again from level 1. According to Blizzard, the first 1000 players who reach level 100 in Hardcore mode will be able to have their name added to a statue of the game’s antagonist, Lilith.

Contest terms and conditions state that all players who reach level 100 must make a Twitter post tagging the @Diablo account and using the hashtag #Diablo4Hardcore. They must also include their full Battle.net BattleTag, as well as photo or video proof that they reached level 100 and earned the in-game Tempered Champion title for doing so. Blizzard also notes that the statue may not contain 1,000 names when the deadline runs out. The competition ends when 1,000 players successfully provide evidence or by the end of September 1st, whichever comes first. Therefore, if the number of players who manage to complete the challenge by September 1 is less than 1000, this will be the number of names added to the statue.