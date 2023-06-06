Diablo IV: Player reaches Level 100 in just 54 hours

- Advertisement -

Diablo IV will only be officially released on June 6, however, some players are already facing Lilith’s armies since the last day 02 thanks to the early access granted by the Deluxe and Ultimate editions of the game. Prior to launch, Blizzard issued a challenge where a select group of players who reached level 100 in the “hardcore level” would have their names immortalized on a statue of the Queen of Hell. Well, it didn’t take long for the first lucky guy to show up.

According to PCGamer, four players have already managed to reach level 100 in Diablo IV with one character, but the first was Rob2628, who needed 54 hours to accomplish this task. Through an exploit related to the Champion's Demise dungeon, Rob2628 replayed the dungeon to gain experience and, with the help of friends, level up faster. He managed to do this before Blizzard applied the first changes that weakened some abilities on his preferred class, the Barbarian.