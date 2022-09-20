HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftDiablo IV is set to receive its first closed beta for PC...

Diablo IV is set to receive its first closed beta for PC and consoles in November

This week has been full of leaks. After the various materials from Grand Theft Auto VI, it was diablo IV’s turn to earn more than 40 minutes of gameplay videos after a player decided to broadcast the alpha test to Blizzard’s friends and family.

If you’ve been wanting to try the title, there’s good news. The first closed beta is expected to take place in November for PC and consoles.

Blizzard has announced the first chance for players to test a preliminary version of Diablo IV soon in the form of a closed beta. The company is promoting the initiative as one of the few opportunities for select players to experience Diablo IV.

The Diablo IV closed beta will focus on the later part of the game for a number of reasons. First, Blizzard doesn’t want players to know how the dreaded Lilith will returnso it will focus on Sanctuary after the events of the campaign.

The other reason for this is to start getting feedback from players on the experience after the game is finished to balance this part with challenges and content. Usually, this is done after the official launch, but Blizzard wants to get ahead and bring the game as accurate as possible in this aspect when it hits stores.

WhatsApp calls are updated to facilitate contact with businesses

As this is a closed beta, players will need to be invited to participate. It will take place on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and will feature crossplay and progress sharing across all platforms.

Invitations will be limited to players who have tried the latest Blizzard games and have activated the option to receive news and special offers on the Battle.net platform.

