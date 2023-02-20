Diablo IV: Blizzard Announces Open Beta for Everyone on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on March 24

Blizzard confirmed this Saturday (18) the dates for early access and open beta of Diablo IV, the next title in the series that will be officially released in June 2023 for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One . The developer revealed that the Early access to the beta, exclusive to those who pre-order the game, will be available from March 17th to March 19th. Then, the following weekend, the Open Beta will be available to all players between March 24th and 26th, giving a preview of the next generation of the famous RPG.

Diablo IV’s Open Beta is coming soon. Early Access: 3/17 – 3/19

Open Beta: 3/24 – 3/26 Pre-purchase for Early Access to the Open Beta. Details: https://t.co/9GG3wjpBrm pic.twitter.com/bE3iV6zzxZ — Diablo (@Diablo) February 18, 2023

Players will be able to experience a Prologue and Act 1 focused title that will allow scaling up to Level 25 during the Beta, but even after reaching the preview phase cap, fans will still be able to defeat their enemies without evolving in order to avoid spoilers of the new features that the game reserves. - Advertisement - Blizzard points out that the Diablo IV experience is not yet finalized and may present bugs in its Open Beta version, so it is just a “little word” for fans of the franchise who are curious to discover some news.

Diablo IV is available for pre-order on the developer’s official website with a base price of BRL 349. The special editions “Deluxe” and “Ultimate”, which bring collectibles and exclusive items, are sold for BRL 449 and BRL 499 , respectively. You can pre-order the title at stores on each of the following platforms: Windows PC — access

PlayStation Store — login

Microsoft Store — access

Check out the trailer!