Diablo IV: Blizzard announces action with fans and influencers in terrifying centuries-old cathedral

Blizzard Entertainment announced this Thursday (1th) a new promotional campaign to promote the launch of Diablo IV, scheduled for next June 6th. It is a themed church with a dark decoration based on the game.
According to the company, the special action called HellBnB it will take Diablo fans, influencers, and community members selected for a super terrifying night in a cathedral centenary, with an atmosphere inspired by the new RPG.
The selection of the fan who will participate in the action is already happening on Diablo’s social networks and ends today (1st). HellBnB will take place between the 3rd and 8th of June, and only one person will be staying at the cathedral per day to live this experience on their own.
The space was completely themed with a special decoration, inspired by the atmosphere of Diablo, and transformed into a true abandoned church. The place is filled with glassware, skulls and locked chests with loot. There’s even a pentagram sheet covering the bed.
In addition, guests will have a computer at their disposal to stream Diablo IV live all night, while being completely alone in the cathedral. The live will take place on the Twitch channels of both the guest and Blizzard Brasil.
To make things interesting, there will be some surprises during this stay. Viewers of the broadcast on Twitch can also expect gifts. Diablo IV will feature cross-platform progression for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4.
And you will play Diablo IV? Tell us in the comments down below!