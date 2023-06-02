Diablo IV: Blizzard announces action with fans and influencers in terrifying centuries-old cathedral

Blizzard Entertainment announced this Thursday (1th) a new promotional campaign to promote the launch of Diablo IV, scheduled for next June 6th. It is a themed church with a dark decoration based on the game. According to the company, the special action called HellBnB it will take Diablo fans, influencers, and community members selected for a super terrifying night in a cathedral centenary, with an atmosphere inspired by the new RPG.





The selection of the fan who will participate in the action is already happening on Diablo’s social networks and ends today (1st). HellBnB will take place between the 3rd and 8th of June, and only one person will be staying at the cathedral per day to live this experience on their own. The space was completely themed with a special decoration, inspired by the atmosphere of Diablo, and transformed into a true abandoned church. The place is filled with glassware, skulls and locked chests with loot. There’s even a pentagram sheet covering the bed. Microsoft will allow third-party widgets in Windows 11