Diablo IV: Beta Comparisons on PC and Consoles Show Good Optimization on All Platforms

This week, Blizzard Entertainment released the early beta for the highly anticipated Diablo IV, which allowed many users to have access to the game for the first time, not only on PC but also on consoles where the game will be available at launch. Through the beta, the ElAnalistaDebits channel managed to make a comparison between the different versions of the game, showing that it should come with good optimization on all platforms, despite the initial connection problems.

ElAnalistaDebits released a total of three Diablo IV comparison videos, one comparing the Xbox One, Xbox One X and Xbox Series X|S versions against each other, a video comparing the game running on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X| S and PC and finally a PlayStation 4/Pro/PS5 comparison video.

Based on these benchmarks, Blizzard has done a solid job of optimizing the game across all platforms. Between the different PlayStation versions, there is a clear difference in loading times with the PS5 version loading in approximately 5 seconds while the PS4 version takes 50 seconds to load. Furthermore, the PS5 version runs 4K resolution at 60FPS, while the PS4 and PS4 Pro versions have to settle for 30FPS at 1080p and 1188p respectively.

On Xbox platforms, the differences in resolution and frame rate between the previous generation and the current generation are slightly greater, with the Xbox One version running the game at 900p at 30FPS. Meanwhile, the Xbox One X version runs the game at a higher resolution than the PS4 Pro version – 1440p@30FPS. Xbox Series S can also run the game at 1440p albeit with a higher frame rate (60FPS). As expected, the Xbox Series X runs Diablo IV in 4K resolution at a solid 60FPS.

Comparing the current-gen console and PC versions, we see solid 60FPS performance across the board, albeit at a lower resolution on Series S. Load times are nearly identical across all platforms.