MobileAndroid

Diablo Immortal is about to arrive on iOS and Android: the pre-registration phase is open

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

 

The pre-registration phase for Diablo Immortal has been opened on the App Store and Google Playthe free-to-play mobile incarnation of Blizzard’s action RPG series that wrote a very important page of the genre.

Read morePixel 4 crops up on Geekbench running ‘Android R’

Very soon it will therefore be possible to fight and defeat the demonic hordes of Skarn and if there will be at least 30 million brave adventurers who will book or pre-register for Diablo Immortal download, users will have the option to unlock and wear the cosmetic set from Horadrim provided you complete the tutorial within 30 days of the game being released.

Read:

Xiaomi confirms that the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra will be presented on March 29

The unique set, inspired by the Brotherhood of Horadrim, has been forged in light, will adapt to the player’s style and will look different for each class.

Read moreSamsung pledges to fix camera bugs in the S20 Ultra found by reviews

Diablo Immortal, for those unfamiliar with it, will be set between the events of Diablo II: Lord of Destruction and Diablo III allowing adventurers to explore the world of Sanctuary like never before in a multiplayer experience where angels and demons battle for domination over the mortal realm.

Join countless other players on an epic quest to collect the corrupted Worldstone fragments from around the world and prevent the return of the Lord of Dread. Whether you are a longtime Diablo fan or a new player, you will embark on an adventure in a vast explorable world where you will clash with armies of demons, collect epic loot and gain unimaginable powers.

  • Diablo Immortal | Android | Google Play Store, Pre-registration
  • Diablo Immortal | iOS | Apple App Store, Reservation
Previous articleNo more smoking on terraces and on beaches: socially it makes sense, scientifically not so much
Next articleWhatsApp, voice messages: 7 billion sent every day and news on the way
Abraham

Related articles

Android

ColorOS 12 and Android 12 arrive on Oppo Reno4, Reno4 Pro and (Beta) Reno7 Pro 5G

Android 12 continues to spread across the ecosystem: today we talk about Oppo - the stable distribution for...
Mobile

Análisis del Huawei MateBook 16 a fondo y opinión

⏰ Don't have time to read the full review? Go directly to the Conclusions section to know what...
Smart Gadgets

Is your Apple Watch Series 7 charging slow? Don’t worry, you’re not the only one

Apple's family of smartwatches is sweeping in terms of sales. The American manufacturer has become the...
Android

Motorola Edge 30, EvLeaks sifted range: there will be 5, all the details

In its to do list for 2022, Motorola would have scored 19 products. The well-known and reliable informant...

© 2021 voonze.com.