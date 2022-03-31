Diablo Immortal is about to arrive on iOS and Android: the pre-registration phase is open

The pre-registration phase for Diablo Immortal has been opened on the App Store and Google Playthe free-to-play mobile incarnation of Blizzard’s action RPG series that wrote a very important page of the genre.

Very soon it will therefore be possible to fight and defeat the demonic hordes of Skarn and if there will be at least 30 million brave adventurers who will book or pre-register for Diablo Immortal download, users will have the option to unlock and wear the cosmetic set from Horadrim provided you complete the tutorial within 30 days of the game being released.

The unique set, inspired by the Brotherhood of Horadrim, has been forged in light, will adapt to the player’s style and will look different for each class.

Diablo Immortal, for those unfamiliar with it, will be set between the events of Diablo II: Lord of Destruction and Diablo III allowing adventurers to explore the world of Sanctuary like never before in a multiplayer experience where angels and demons battle for domination over the mortal realm.

Join countless other players on an epic quest to collect the corrupted Worldstone fragments from around the world and prevent the return of the Lord of Dread. Whether you are a longtime Diablo fan or a new player, you will embark on an adventure in a vast explorable world where you will clash with armies of demons, collect epic loot and gain unimaginable powers.