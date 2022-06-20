Diablo Immortal has generated more than 20 million dollars in two weeks

I weighed to the negative reception of Diablo Immortal by pretty much the entire community, having been criticized by gamers, streamers and content creators, and even other companies, it seems that Blizzard’s new “free to play” has been a success. And it is that its aggressive model of micropayments seems to have already generated more than 20 million dollars in its first two weeks of availabilitywith a trend that for the moment aims to continue.

Although more impressive is the fact that the game has reached these figures with a community of players that barely exceeds 8 million downloads between both Android and iOS mobile platforms (The exact number of players on PC is unknown), and is already Blizzard’s second largest source of income in the mobile field, only behind the already veteran Hearthstone.

[mb_related_posts1]

According to the data shared by Appmagic, the distribution of this income is also quite interesting, locating 43% of the company’s $24 million in profits in the United States alonefollowed by South Korea with 23%, dropping to 8% for Japan, followed by 6% in Germany, 3% in Canada, and a remainder divided into smaller figures for the rest of the markets within the three continents, ignoring of course those European territories that prohibited its launch.

And it is that while Diablo Immortal already boasts a score of 6 out of 10 by the media, users punish the game with only 0.2 out of 10 on Metacritic, the worst note ever seen in this medium for a game of a great Developer, it looks like both mobile apps are making up some ground, staying above 4 out of 5 on both platforms.

In fact, if we leave aside this unfair system of micro-transactions that we could directly describe as “Pay to Win”, the truth is that Diablo Immortal is not a bad game either, offering an experience quite similar to that of Diablo 3. However, the negative notes are being assigned to him due to the fact that practically force players to have to pay in order to increase their power and get some of the legendary items, since the drop rates seem too low to be able to complete the contents of the season with only hours of play.