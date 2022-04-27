MobileAndroid

Diablo Immortal from 2 June on iOS and Android. PC Edition Announced

Diablo Immortal is almost ready for its debut with a novelty that will make many players happy: Blizzard has announced that the long-awaited free to play will arrive on iOS and Android on June 2nd And at the same time it will also debut on PC in open beta.

Set between the events of Diablo II: Lord of Destruction and Diablo III, Immortal will allow adventurers to explore the world of Sanctuary like never before, in a multiplayer experience where angels and demons battle for domination over the kingdom of deadly.

The PC edition of Diablo Immortal will immediately support cross-play and shared saves with other platforms and when the open beta ends, all progress and purchases made will be retained. A Battle.net profile is required to take on the adventure on PC, which is not required for the mobile edition. Confirmed then the ability to play with controllers on both PC and mobile devices.

They will be available at the launch of Diablo Immortal six classes (Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Necromancer and Wizard) and you can explore them eight large areas each with its own “infernal style”

As you enjoy the sights and slay the demon hordes along your path, you will face perilous real-time events where all battle-hungry adventurers on the same server can team up for victory against the Burning Hells. And once you’re ready to take on the Underworld, our eight-player raid mode, you’ll love knowing that formidable bosses and captivating loot await, with more content coming in the future with the next free updates.

