Diablo Immortal already has a date: June 2 for Android, iOS… and PC!

Blizzard’s history with Diablo Immortal comes from long, very long. And it is that years have passed since that BlizzCon in which Wyatt Cheng, the main designer of Diablo, took the stage and, with the best face he could put on, announced with great fanfare that the latest, the newest, the best, it was going to be a new Devil that would come to Android and iOS. If you remember the event, you will remember the round of questions from the attendees. Otherwise, I strongly encourage you to look for it or, failing that, to see the summary published by the youtuber Joseju on his channel. I assure you that it is not wasted.

We can, therefore and for the sake of being kind, leave it at that the reception of the announcement was well below what, we suppose, they expected in Blizzard, something that we can understand that has had to do with the delay. And, yes, we must recognize that it seems that the company picked up the glove thrown by the author of one of the most remembered questions of that presentation, and consequently today it has given us the greatest surprise that we could expect from Immortal Devil.

And yes, as announced, the game will come to Android and iOS, but contrary to what Cheng stated in the presentation of Immortal Devil, there will also be a version for PC, and also with crossplay. A decision that personally seems to me to be a huge success, since it includes, as it should have been from the beginning, the gigantic player base of all the titles in the saga, of which we can understand that an important part prefers, to play, PC to mobile and other devices.

Also, after years of waiting, we finally have a release date for Diablo Immortal, and it won’t be necessary to wait too long anymore, since It will be next June 2, in a month and a week. As we expected, it will be a free-to-play game, in which we will obviously find a store where we can buy improvements and cosmetic items, and while its mobile interface will be touchscreen, the PC Diablo Immortal can also be played with a keyboard and mouse.

In Cheng’s words, its purpose from the beginning was to offer a triple A title of the Diablo saga, and now, after revealing that Immortal Devil will also come to PC, he has stated that the game proposal, both on one platform and on another, will not be dissonant with what Diablo titles have always offered. Which we can interpret in terms that, despite being a title initially designed only for mobile, it will not give up the complexity (or at least not all) to which the saga has accustomed us.