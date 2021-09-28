Diablo 2 Resurrected Review: Blizzard’s devil returns to do damage

Diablo 2: Resurrected is the result of a very specific production philosophy, a route marked by the desire to restore one of the medium’s milestones without altering its features in any way. Despite the huge technical gap that separates the new version from the original, in fact, the same Rod Fergusson (the executive producer of the franchise) has specified that Resurrected is in no way a remake, given that the goal of the development team is always been to keep intact the orthodoxy of one of the most loved arpg of all time. On the other hand, veterans had been clamoring for an operation of this type for some time, to restore momentum to a community that in the last twenty years has never stopped visiting – even only occasionally – the dark recesses of Sanctuarium. In this sense, Diablo 2: Resurrected represents a heartfelt love letter to fans of the first hour, and a seminal title that with its formula has helped to define the playful alphabet of an entire genre and various sub-phrases.

Massacres and looting on the boulevard of memories

With the opening considerations in mind, it’s easy to see how the first impact with Diablo 2: Resurrected was can generate a few moments of pleasant estrangement. The stylistic code of the title has in fact been reconstructed with such maniacal care that, in the immediate future, it may happen that you instinctively underestimate the scope of the operation.

As we know, our brain tends to embellish memories giving life to real mental remasters, and at first you will struggle not to suffer the effects of this neurological gambit. However, just press the G key to activate the classic mode for instantly dissolve the spell and bring your memories back to their correct resolution, in a concert of nostalgic nuances and motions of enthusiasm. Needless to go around it: the developers have done a masterful job in translating the pixelated charm of Diablo 2 into high definition, amplified by an overabundance of unpublished details perfectly consistent with the dark fantasy aesthetic of the original version, which was not afraid of launching into bloody forays in the territories of horror in a riot of dismemberments and assorted brutalities.

From the horadric symbols on the colonnades of the Tomb of Tal Rasha to the wicked friezes illuminated by the flames of the Infernal Abyss, each scenario delights the senses with a rich mosaic of details which feed the choral effectiveness of the artistic direction, free from the technical limits in force at the time of the debut. As can be guessed, this modernization and – partial – revision process also involved the equipment available to the heroes (much more varied in terms of visual rendering) and the same models of the protagonists, with convincing results across the board.

Every single aspect of the visual sector has therefore been modeled to accord with the historical canons of production, to enhance its gloomy features thanks to the skilful use of a brand new engine, which during our travels to Sanctuarium has also proved to be decidedly solid from the point of view. from a performance point of view, with some occasional failure only in the most agitated situations (especially in the additional chapter of Lord of Destruction).

Among the strengths of the new graphic design of Resurrection we find well-dosed and effective effects, capable of enhancing both the gloomy atmospheres of the game world, as well as the fierce intensity that marks the fighting progression, in a kaleidoscope of reflections and plays of light. On these notes, the attention dedicated by the team to the lighting system certainly deserves an honorable mention, calibrated with the specific intent of accentuating the character of the different settings without subverting in any way the dark tones of the adventure.

Most of the outdoor sections therefore show a more diffused and natural brightness, measured to mark a sharp contrast with the dense darkness that envelops caves and undergrounds, where the shining aura of the heroes mixes in an absolutely believable way with the glow of torches, lanterns and fires, giving the experience a flavor that is both new and familiar. The remastering work carried out on a sound sector never so rich and multifaceted is simply sensational, punctuated by a continuous succession of bestial screams and dark gurgles, on the notes of a much more than iconic musical accompaniment. The cutscenes, recreated from scratch, then align with the standards of excellence that Blizzard has accustomed us to over the years, with the contribution of a dubbing in Italian still perfectly fitting. Although undoubtedly valuable, the technical sector is not entirely without gaps. For example, if on the one hand we appreciated the choice of maintaining a certain rigidity in the animations of the heroes, with the aim of recalling the movements of the old sprites, in some situations we still noticed some significant smears.

While passing over the problems of day one, between inaccessible servers and launcher hitches, at the time of writing this article Diablo 2: Resurrected still manifests some synchronization problems, which results in more or less frequent lag phenomena, especially playing multiplayer.

The conservative course followed by Blizzard has also had an unforeseen consequence: the studio has in fact decided at the last moment to revoke support for ultrawide monitors, substantially incompatible with the artificial intelligence of the enemies (opponents near the edges did not react to the presence of the heroes but could still be attacked). In all honesty, we believe it was legitimate to expect more flexibility from the development team, but this is a subject that we will return to later.

Twenty years and not feeling them … almost

In keeping with the “philosophical” foundation of the project, Diablo 2: Resurrected introduces itself to players with a playful mixture practically unchanged, supported by the same mechanics that twenty years ago had trapped fans in an endless cycle of massacres and looting. The exceptional recipe developed by David Brevik and the Schaefer brothers has in fact established the paradigm of isometric action rpg, at the base of a highly addictive gameplay that is still absolutely enjoyable today, in spite of the four decades since launch. .

Hell on PS5Diablo 2: Resurrected makes its debut on PlayStation with a well-made port, supported by some additional interventions designed to improve the general usability of a series born and raised on PC. While valid, the review of the user experience fails to completely dilute some of the more “old school” legacies of the title, especially when it comes to inventory management. As for the general fluidity of the experience, in Performance mode (60 fps with some compromises on the graphics front) we found a frame rate that was not always optimal, which often stood below the reference threshold. Although it tends to be more stable, the Quality preset (dynamic 4K for 30 fps) is still a questionable choice, with extremely limited benefits. Moving on to DualSense, Diablo 2: Resurrected does not significantly exploit the peculiarities of the PS5 controller but, considering the characteristics of the title, we believe it was predictable.

Seven classes, four fundamental statistics, well-designed loot and equipment systems, and more layered and malleable advancement mechanics than the later standards of the series, but still bound to a very specific “meta”, which is felt especially in the endgame . In short, everything is exactly as we remembered it and, leaving out some minor minor changes, the gameplay balance has not changed since the last “legacy” update (patch 1.14D of 7 June 2016). From the first encounter with the fearsome alter ego of the Dark Wanderer, to the umpteenth “Baal run” to better refine the fighting structure of our heroes, crossing the lands of Sanctuarium means entering the meshes of satisfying and demanding experience, characterized by a slower pace than the modern canons of the genre, thanks to the lack of many of the simplifications that we take for granted today. Except for a handful of – welcome – changes (some UI improvements, the addition of sections to the chest that are shared between all characters, and the automatic collection of gold), the user experience is therefore the same as it was in the beginning, with some rough edges that could discourage newcomers to the title along the way.

Although the direction taken by Vicarious Visions is more than appreciable, especially from the point of view of veterans, it must be considered that Diablo 2: Resurrected represents for many the very first landing point in the cruel embrace of Blizzard’s rolistic ordeal, and therefore it might have been opportune to put in place some tricks to soften the impact with some of his more “seasoned” logics. Basically we believe that the inclusion of some concession to modernity, perhaps entirely optional, would not have compromised the outcome of the operation, as long as the cornerstones of the gameplay were kept intact.

In all likelihood, allowing users to accumulate certain items in the inventory (potions, scrolls, jewels, etc.), or to exploit the skill bar present on consoles on PC, would have had significant consequences on the general usability of a production that today, twenty years after its debut, it clearly aims to involve a wider and more diversified audience than in the past. Don’t get us wrong, though: we have the utmost respect for Blizzard’s conservative course, at the base of a remaster that, net of everything, deserves to be celebrated.