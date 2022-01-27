DHL buys robots from Boston Dynamics to unload trucks

There are jobs that can do a lot of harm to human beings. I’m not just talking about mining and the long-term consequences on the lungs, I’m talking about jobs where there is physical effort that can generate problems that are difficult to solve.

The loading and unloading of heavy material in trucks is one of those tasks that already have sentence for the human being, since it is a job that can be carried out by robots without harming anyone’s health.

This is also understood by the logistics giant DHL, a company that has bought several of its Stretch robots from Boston Dynamics, a machine that will begin testing in warehouses immediately.

DHL has spent $15 million on the issue, and the robots will be distributed to various US warehouses over the next three years with the initial goal of unloading trucks.

In the future they may carry out other additional tasks, but for now they have not wanted to risk giving more details.

Stretch is a huge robotic arm on a mobile base, with seven degrees of freedom and several suction cups to grab and move boxes weighing up to 23 kilos. They may not seem very heavy, but carrying hundreds of 23 kg boxes every day can create back problems in the medium and long term.

The robot has cameras and sensors to navigate, and batteries allow eight hours of continuous operation.

They are complex 3D maneuvers to pick up boxes of various types, with different sizes and weights, with possible fragile areas… it’s not as easy as it seems, but at Boston Dynamics they manage to make robots that dance, so they have mastered picking up boxes .

The funny thing is that logistics companies comment that there is a huge shortage of labor. In 2021 there were 490,000 job offers, but the hard tasks and low wages do not help people to sign up for something like this.