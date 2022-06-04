Devolver Digital sets a date for its Summer Game Fest presentation event

Although Sony anticipated the framework of the Summer Game Fest to present a first State of Play with some of the novelties of its third-party studios, the vast majority of companies will limit their presentations within the general event itself, being Devolver Digital one of the first to have already confirmed the date and time of your online conference.

Being one of the first companies in the fair, this event will have an estimated duration of 30 minutes during the first day of the Summer Game Fest, already dated for Thursday June 9 from 9:00 p.m. (time of the Spanish peninsula), and a broadcast that can be followed through the official YouTube channel of Devolver Digital, the twitchgaming channel, or the official broadcast of the fair itself.

As they have shown us in their teaser video, we will have a retransmission that will once again be full of this fun and crazy atmosphere that characterizes the company’s events so much, with a small story of its own that will take place between the trailers and videos of the news.

As we can read in the description of this video, the company will introduce us to «a clueless team of executives at Devolver Digital, struggling to produce a presentation, accidentally triggers an industry-wide event that changes reality and threatens the very fabric of video game time and space.«, in which we may return to see some somewhat bloodier scenes or full of monsters

As for what to expect from this broadcast, Devolver Digital has wanted to maintain secrecy, only confirming for the moment Goichi Suda’s presence (better known as Suda51, CEO of Grasshopper Manufacture and creator of the No More Heroes series) as host of the event; in addition to news for Cult of the Lamb. So, for our part, we also expect new details on one of the most anticipated titles, with the recently advanced Return to Monkey Island.