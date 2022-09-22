devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 3000 and 5400, WiFi 6 and Mesh

- Advertisement -

Looking back and remembering the times when Internet connectivity in a home was limited to a dial-up modem, as well as accrediting us as “veterans”, makes us a little dizzy, especially when we see devices like these WiFi 6 3000 and 5400. And it is that connectivity needs have grown, both quantitatively and qualitatively, exponentially. We depend on it in more and more ways and for more reasons.

In the context of this reality, devolo has presented two new models of repeaters for wireless networks compatible with the WiFi 6 standard: devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 3000 and devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 5400. As common denominators of both models, and just as its name indicates, they offer WiFi6 connectivityto which is added its compatibility with WiFi Mesh, so they can be used for the implementation of an intelligent mesh. And as for the number in each of their names, it indicates their maximum connection speed, expressed in Mbps, in WiFi 6 connections.

One of the main characteristics of these devolo repeaters is OFDMA (Orthogonal Frequency-Division Multiple Access, or Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access). This signal modulation technology allows for much more efficient use of WiFi frequencies. In this way, a better use of the radioelectric space is achieved, something especially valuable in environments with multiple connections, in which it will provide not only greater speed, but also greater reliability. Target Wake Time (TWT) also offers optimization, but in this case in the electrical consumption of the devices. And it is that when no traffic is taking place, the activation of standby modes in sleep occurs more quickly and efficiently.

OFDMA is not the only technology in the devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 3000 and 5400 for better bandwidth and radiographic spectrum management. The new repeaters from devolo offer basic service colorization support (Basic Service Set Coloring). Thanks to this, several WiFi 6 access points can use the same frequency band at the same time. Which increases both performance and overall stability. This is especially useful in particularly WiFi-dense environments, such as city centers or areas with many dwellings.

A key aspect of the devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 3000 and devolo Wi-i 6 Repeater 5400 is that they have been designed with an end user in mind who may not necessarily have advanced technical knowledge to get started. Thus, devolo’s policy in this regard is “plug in, press the button and you are ready to go”. But, for a stricter configuration, the devolo Home Network app (available for iOS, Android) integrates a step-by-step installation wizard. In addition, once the process is finished, we can also use it to access other configuration options such as WiFi for guests or time control settings. And to ensure that the repeaters are positioned correctly at start-up, both models feature a four-level visual signal quality indicator.

The devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 3000 and devolo Wi-i 6 Repeater 5400 offer WPA3 and WPA2 security. Its maximum speeds are 3,000 Mbps with its 2 × 2 MIMO antenna configuration in the first, which go up to 5,400 Mbps with a 2 × 2 + 4 × 4 MIMO antenna configuration. And for wired connections, the 3000 model has one gigabit ethernet port, while the 5400 has two.

The new devolo repeaters will be available this fall. devolo Wi-Fi 6 Repeater 3000 will cost €99.90and the devolo Wi-Fi Repeater 5400 will cost €149.90.

