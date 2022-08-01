Development environment RStudio: With a new name towards Python and VS Code

So far, and the company behind it have shared the same name. Now this has been changed to reinforce the opening to more programming languages.

At its annual user conference in Washington DC on July 27, the company RStudio announced that it was changing its company name to Posit. According to their own statements, the makers behind the environment-interface-in-windows-11/">environment RStudio for the R programming language thus confirmed their intention to expand the focus of their company and the product beyond R to users of and Visual Studio Code.

Python support for two years

The company has also already supported Python with the previous versions of the RStudio IDE. The company has been emphasizing for several years that its commercial products are bilingual for both R and Python. However, the creators behind the “RStudio” brand also seem to realize that this brand has made it more difficult to convince developers to also consider the products for use with Python.

In a detailed post on the company blog, company founder JJ Allaire and Chief Scientist Hadley Wickham explain the considerations that led to this step. They emphasize that their company still plans to keep much of its development work R-related for the foreseeable future, but that the company will generally no longer appear under the name of the first product – the RStudio IDE. However, Posit’s open-source IDE will continue to be called RStudio, even if it supports multiple languages, as it is specifically geared towards R users.

New names for the commercial products

However, Posit’s commercial products are set to be renamed to Posit Connect, Posit Workbench, and Posit Package Manager.

According to the managers, the company is also working on VS Code for open-source users who do not primarily use R. RStudio recently released a VS Code extension for its new Quarto publishing platform. This is a next-generation version of R-Markdown. It aims to make it easier to combine text with code and export results in various formats. Although R Markdown documents can run in several languages ​​other than R, they were designed to be used in R. Quarto natively runs Python, Julia, and Observable JavaScript in addition to R. The company says it is also working on other VS Code-related projects. However, the developers at Posit emphasize that they are not focusing on positioning VS Code for R as a replacement for the open source IDE RStudio.

