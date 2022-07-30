Development Environment: IntelliJ IDEA 2022.2 drives remote development

The work on remote via JetBrains Space continues. RubyMine and the Scala plugin also reach the second major release of the year.

The software company JetBrains has released IntelliJ IDEA 2022.2. The development for JVM languages ​​such as Java and Kotlin has some innovations in its luggage. Among other things, a data flow analysis is available for the Kotlin debugger and new code completions for Java. In the Ultimate version of IntelliJ IDEA 2022.2, new features of the open source framework Spring Boot can be used and from this version the IDE relies on JetBrains Runtime 17.

Updated runtime and remote development

IntelliJ IDEA 2022.2 completes the transition from JetBrains Runtime 11 (JBR11) to JetBrains Runtime 17 (JBR17). This should lead to significantly improved performance. Since the JBR17 is based on the current LTS release of the OpenJDK, increased security should also be achieved. Other advantages of the JBR17 should include improved accessibility and increased rendering performance under macOS.

A more stable remote development with JetBrains Space plays a central role as well as in the recent WebStorm update. In IntelliJ IDEA, for the beta feature, the JetBrains team is introducing the ability to connect a laptop via SSH to the IntelliJ IDEA installed on a remote server. This is intended to make the laptop’s processing power irrelevant as the remote server does the processing. The blog entry for the seventh EAP Build for IntelliJ IDEA 2022.2 provides more information on remote development.

Innovations for Kotlin and Java

New features are available for both Kotlin and Java. The Kotlin debugger can now handle the data flow analysis function, which should contribute to a more precise state evaluation. The current Kotlin version 1.7.0 can now also be used in IntelliJ IDEA, which brought with it the new Kotlin/JVM compiler K2 and stabilized language features last month. For Java, IntelliJ IDEA 2022.2 provides, among other things, new code inspections for deep data flow analysis. There are new code completions for .class -literals.

IntelliJ IDEA is available both as an open source version (Community) and for a fee (Ultimate). Users of the Ultimate version can use features from Spring Boot 6 and 3 in the current version of the IDE. This includes declarative HTTP clients and @AutoConfiguration -classes.

More information about the new version can be found on the JetBrains blog. The release notes offer a detailed insight into all changes.

Version 2022.2 has also reached the IntelliJ Scala plugin for IntelliJ IDEA and Android Studio and the Ruby/Rails IDE RubyMine. The new version of the plug-in should help to be able to deal more extensively with Scala 3 and offers compiler-based highlighting. In RubyMine 2022.2, Rails URLs can now be extracted using Search Everywhere find and links in server logs for views, route and other references are now clickable to navigate to associated files.