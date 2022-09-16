Development environment Eclipse 2022-09: Faster file search and ready for Java 19

- Advertisement -

The new quarterly release of the IDE brings color to the console, accelerates file searches and offers support for the upcoming Java version 19.

Eclipse, the open source IDE for Java, C/C++ and other programming languages, has been released in version 2022-09. One of the new features of the September quarterly release is that ANSI escape sequences for text formatting and text and background color are used for outputs on the console, which is used for Maven logs, for example. The text search in files has become noticeably . In the Java IDE, there are improvements in the code tidying functions, the so-called “clean ups”, as well as in Maven. Support for Java 19, which is scheduled for release next week, can already be installed via the Eclipse Marketplace.

Java and Maven Eclipse 2022-09 ships with Java 17.0.4, the latest Long Term Support (LTS) release, which is used to run the IDE itself and can also be used to develop with Java. Other Java versions can be in Preferences | Java | Installed JREs Add. A pre-release version for programming with Java 19, the release of which is planned for September 20th, can be installed via the Eclipse Marketplace. The two Java code cleanup functions Convert to switch expression and Convert to enhanced 'for' loops have been improved to be applicable in more cases. - Advertisement - The Maven build management tool now also has code completion in the POM editor where a directory has to be specified. a per maven-jar-plugin defined manifest file is now generated automatically. Java code generation via “Java Annotation Processing” is now also possible without installing additional plug-ins. Both the manifest file and the Java code are generated when saving the POM file or when saving the Java file in which the corresponding annotation has been added. Together with the incremental Java compiler, a unique feature of Eclipse, Java code and JUnit tests can always be executed without having to run a Maven build script first. In the now colored Maven log, errors in red and warnings in yellow stand out better.

