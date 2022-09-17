Development environment Android Studio Dolphin extends the preview function

In addition to parallel previews of UI elements with different specifications, the release brings extensions for the Wear OS emulation.

Google has released Studio . The new release of the for mobile applications on Android mainly brings extensions for creating UIs with Jetpack Compose and for emulating the Wear OS smartwatch operating system.

- Advertisement -

Similar to how previous Android releases had the names of candies in alphabetical order, since 2021 every Android Studio version has an animal as its godfather. After Arctic Fox (arctic fox), Bumblebee (bumblebee) and Chipmunk (chipmunk) it’s the dolphin’s turn this time.

Android Studio is based on JetBrain’s IntelliJ IDEA development environment, and the basis for the current release is IntelliJ IDEA 2021.3 released in December 2021. Its number is included in the version of Android Studio, which has the version number 2021.3.1.

Parallel previews for Compose

For the integration of Jetpack Compose introduced in Arctic Fox for creating user interfaces with a declarative approach, the current release brings three major additions: Multipreview Annotations, an Animation Inspector and a Recomposition Counter. Under the first keyword, the IDE introduces annotation classes to define defaults for the preview UI elements.

The classes contain several @Preview -Annotations for different device types or with different parameters for themes, colors, fonts, as in the following code example from the documentation:

- Advertisement -

@Preview( name = "small font", group = "font scales", fontScale = 0.5f ) @Preview( name = "large font", group = "font scales", fontScale = 1.5f ) annotation class FontScalePreviews

- Advertisement -

Android Studio simultaneously displays the variants defined in the annotation classes in the preview window.

Look at the animation

A new feature is the Animation Inspector, which, analogous to analyzing the structure of the UI with the Layout Inspector, provides a deeper insight into the animations. Playback can be done at different speeds via the timeline, by manual dragging, or by frame. Currently, the preview only works for animations created with the updateTransition -API are created. More details can be found in the documentation.

Also new in interaction with Jetpack Compose is the Recomposition Counts view, which shows how often the UI is updated.

Wearable emulation

Android Studio Dolphin now has the Wear OS Emulator Pairing Assistant on board for testing applications on Google’s smartwatch operating system. Developers can use this to connect one or more emulators to a smartphone without connecting them manually. The IDE remembers the connected emulated devices and can pair them again with the next test.

Also new in the Wear OS emulator is a toolbar that can be used to trigger actions such as pressing a button or tilting the watch. Finally, the IDE can now process run/debug configurations that lead directly to the appropriate interface of the application and process the corresponding Wear OS tiles and clock faces including complications for extended information, for example on the battery charge level.

Learn more about Android Studio Dolphin like the simplified Gradle settings for emulating different devices can be found on the Android Developers Blog.