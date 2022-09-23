Developers sympathize with Rockstar after criticism for the graphic finish of GTA 6

- Advertisement -

The massive leak of videos of GTA 6 It has generated a lot of commotion, not only because of the desire that many have to play it, but also because of the graphic it shows, almost more typical of PS360 than of the current generation of consoles made up of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Rockstar has not hesitated to show its discontent with the situation, to the point of sending takedown notices through the DMCA (one of the main federal laws that regulate copyright in the United States). In addition, the FBI has launched an investigation to clarify what happened and capture the culprits.

Apart from the legal issue, what has caused the most talk has been the graphic finish of the game, which was heavily criticized by users who have seen the videos or at least the screenshots that are still easy to find. A Twitter user named @Design4Mind317 has argued that graphics are one of the first things to go in game development, so it was very likely that GTA 6 would end up looking the same or close to how it looks in the leaked material. That’s in addition to the fact that the game has reportedly been in development for 4 years, so it’s supposed to be in an advanced state.

@Design4Mind317’s message was answered by some people who work in important companies in the industry. Paul Ehreth of Remedyhas trolled what @Design4Mind317 said posting a video showing Control clearly unfinished, something that can be seen in a graphic finish that is quite left in many aspects. In addition, Ehreth has recalled that Control has been awarded for its graphic finish, which implies that it is not necessary to categorically judge a material that is still in development.

Josh Kulinski, a senior designer at Bungie, has also trolled @Design4Mind317’s claim via Twitter, while Mark Darrah, a producer at BioWare, confessed that Shepard had no head more than two years into development on Mass Effect 3. On the other hand, the official Cult of the Lamb account on Twitter has published a video in which you can see the visual improvement of the final product compared to the development versions.

«Graphics are the first thing finished in a video game» Here’s what early versions of Cult of the Lamb looked like pic.twitter.com/F5EyEH6M9r — Cult of the Lamb 🙏🐑👑 (@cultofthelamb) September 20, 2022

Others who work for prominent companies or have been involved in game development have responded and posted benchmarks to show that graphics don’t have to be the first thing you finish. All these reactions are obviously gestures of support for Rockstar and against the that the company has received for the graphic finish of GTA 6. The uproar caused by his words has forced @Design4Mind317 to put his account private.

However, and despite being an obvious blunder, @Design4Mind317 indirectly has a point of reason, and that is that the video game industry has given us several dislikes with serious downgrades such as those of Watch Dogs and The Witcher 3. In both cases, could reliably verify that the trailers looked better graphically than the final product, and despite the fact that the had their reasons for lowering the graphics, this may have led some to think that the graphics are an aspect that is finished before others .

Going a little further, you can remember cases in which the developers have not risen to the occasion, such as the port for PC of NieR Automata, which, during the first years its release, had to be fixed as much as possible by the community of modders.

