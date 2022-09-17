Developer Snapshots: Programmer news in a sentence or two

- Advertisement -
Our overview of small, interesting messages includes Common Voice, Swift, Uno, Feathr, Clickhouse, Octopus Deploy and two Meta.
Here is the quite subjective selection of smaller messages of the past few days:
- A total of 230 new features and bug fixes have been incorporated into the user interface platform Uno Platform 4.5. The release brings both Uno Islands for modernizing existing WPF applications (Windows Presentation Foundation) as well as Preview 3 of the Uno Platform for Figma Toolkit. A detailed blog entry about the toolkit will follow shortly on the project website.
- The Mozilla Foundation has announced that the Common Voice language dataset now includes one hundred languages. This crowd-sourced data set was officially recognized as a Digital Public Good (DPG) by the Digital Public Goods Alliance in February. The newest language on the platform is Twi. It is the mother tongue of about 18 million people in Ghana, Benin and the south-eastern regions of Ivory Coast in West Africa.
- Meta released the Facebook Graph API and Marketing API in version 15.0 each. With the release, the API for Special Ad Audiences, which serves ads based on employment status, housing, and credit information, is deprecated.
- Meta also introduced MemLab, a JavaScript framework for detecting memory leaks.
- The library Google Identity Services recently allows, among other things, the specification of a phone number stored in the Google account instead of an SMS verification to check the identity of users.
- Version 5.7 of the Swift programming language, presented at WWDC, is now officially available. What’s new about regular expressions voonze developer presented in an article.
- The organization LF AI & Data, set up under the umbrella of the Linux Foundation, has included Feathr as a sandbox project. LinkedIn only released the feature store for ML applications as an open source project in April.
- Aiven, a company specializing in open source cloud data services, announced the beta launch of Aiven for ClickHouse at its first annual developer conference. The software is based on the open source system ClickHouse and, as a fully managed cloud data warehouse, is intended to allow analysis and the creation of analytical data reports in real time using advanced SQL queries.
- American company Octopus Deploy announced an integration of ServiceNow Change Management and early access to its DevOps Insights for DORA metrics. Furthermore, the ITSM change management with the ServiceNow and Jira service management integrations of Octopus Deploy as well as the integrated DevOps reporting are among the innovations now presented.
- Vonage announced Vonage AI Studio. The company is launching a low-code/no-code tool for designing, building and deploying customer engagement programs that work using natural language AI. The new version is aimed at developers and IT teams who want to create natural language applications for addressing customers in this way.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -