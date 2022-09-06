- Advertisement -
Our overview of small, interesting messages this time includes OpenAI, GitHub, Node.js, TensorFlow, Visual Studio, Kubernetes, CodeSee, Styra and Python.
Here is the quite subjective selection of developer-snapshots-programmer-news-in-a-sentence-or-two-6/">smaller messages of the past few days:
- OpenAI has introduced a new editing feature for its image generator DALL E: Outpainting allows users to expand the canvas beyond the original image boundaries and thereby significantly enlarge their text-prompted images, tell stories, try different styles or add visual elements add to.
- As announced in June 2022, GitHub is sending the Learning Lab to the sidelines. Anyone who has previously used the learning area that is now marked as deprecated (obsolete) should switch to GitHub Skills. This new learning area is based on GitHub Actions and offers courses for general introduction to GitHub as well as for more specific topics. In public repositories and those on self-hosted runners, the courses are free of charge, in private repositories only up to the consumption of the monthly GitHub Actions minutes.
- A research group from the US Johns Hopkins University proposes to detect Node.js vulnerabilities using an Object Dependence Graph (ODG). In a paper, the researchers document the creation and deployment of an open-source prototype system called ODGen, which correctly identified 180 zero-day vulnerabilities.
- The third release candidate for TensorFlow 2.10 shows the upcoming changes for tf.lite, tf.keras, tf.data and other components of the deep learning framework. Among other things, the tf.data service receives support for cross-trainer data caching in order to save computing resources.
- If you want to use so-called rainbow braces, i.e. colorfully colored bracket pairs in Visual Studio, you will now find what you are looking for thanks to an extension: Rainbow Braces for Visual Studio colors common, curly or square brackets that belong together and supports both light and dark themes.
- The American company Parasoft, specialized in automated software testing, has announced the latest updates to its artificial intelligence and machine learning functions. According to the company, they can be used for UI, API, functional and static analysis tests that span the entire software development lifecycle.
- The Kubernetes team at Canonical has announced the general availability of Kubernetes version 1.25. The developers are thus supplementing the Microk8s version released last week, after the upstream Kubernetes had already been released on August 23, 2022. They emphasize that all upstream features of Kubernetes 1.25 are available in Canonical Kubernetes for both distributions (MicroK8s and Charmed Kubernetes). The list of all features can be found in the Charmed Kubernetes and MicroK8s release notes.
- The software company CodeSee is now launching an enterprise version of its platform of the same name. This is a SaaS-based code visualization tool that aims to give web developers a Google Maps-like insight into the code workflow. It is designed to automatically detect the connections between services, visualize them and link them to the underlying code,
- With the repo scan, which the Californian company Styra has introduced as the latest feature of the Styra Declarative Authorization Service (DAS), platform teams should be able to carry out an immediate check of configuration files in GitHub. This is to prevent errors from entering production.
- The team behind Visual Studio Code at Microsoft has announced the availability of the September 2022 release of the Python and Jupyter source code editor extensions. Among other things, they announced revised IntelliSense support for Jupyter notebooks, a Flake8 extension and slightly modified unit test support. The full list of new features can be found in the changelogs for the Python, Jupyter and Pylance extensions.
