Developer Snapshots: Programmer news in a sentence or two

Our overview of small, interesting messages includes Python, C23, Eclipse, Boost, TypeScript, Google kCTF, AWS Smithy, Parcel and Ionic.
- Microsoft has released the TypeScript 4.8 Release Candidate. As an innovation compared to the beta, you can specify which files should be excluded from the auto-import.
- The first release candidate for Python 3.11 has also been published. The new version brings, among other things, the type annotation
Selfwith to indicate that a function is an instance of the same class with
selfreturns.
- C23, the upcoming new standard for the C programming language as successor to C17, is nearing the home straight with the recent C23 meeting.
- Version 1.80 of the Boost C++ library collection does not bring any new libraries, but adds, among other things, the Generic Image Library (GIL), which will have C++17 as the minimum requirement in one of the next Boost versions instead of C++14 as before.
- The Eclipse Theia tool platform, which is considered the next generation of the Eclipse IDE platform, introduces a disassembler view in version 1.28.
- Back in 2020, Google launched an open-source, Kubernetes-based Capture-the-Flag (CTF) project called kCTF. This allows researchers to connect to Google’s Kubernetes Engine (GKE) instances. If you can hack them, they get a “flag” and may be rewarded. Due to the success of this project, Google has now not only increased the reward, but is also providing new instances to test the latest stable Linux kernel image as well as new experimental mitigations in a kernel developed by Google.
- The AWS Smithy team has announced version 2.0 of the Smithy Interface Definition Language (IDL). The release focuses on improving the developer experience when creating Smithy models and using code generated from Smithy models.
- Microsoft has released version 17.3 of Visual Studio for Mac and includes support for the User Secrets Manager, among other things. Versioning is consistent with the current version for Windows; Visual Studio for Mac versions 17.1 and 17.2 do not exist.
- The bundler for web applications Parcel has reached version 2.7. There are new features for JavaScript and CSS, among others. The latter is now supported for the
errorRecoveryoption in
@parcel/transformer-csscontain.
- The mobile app framework Ionic 6.2 has been released. The new version allows multiple dates to be selected and brings back the wheel picker to dial dates. For the further development of Ionic, a new RFC area (Request for Comments) is available on GitHub, in which the community can contribute.
