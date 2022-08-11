Developer Snapshots: Programmer news in a sentence or two

- Advertisement -

Our overview of small, interesting messages includes TensorFlow, SciPy, Ember, glibc, Kotlin for Spark and Rust in the Linux kernel, among others.

Here is the quite subjective selection of smaller messages of the past few days:

In version 4.6, the Ember JavaScript framework is updating its Ember Data data persistence library. In the last release, it remained at version 4.4. Now the next version has been released, which covers 4.5 and 4.6 at the same time and is therefore again in line with the other Ember components.

ESLint 8.21 has been released. The tool for static code analysis for JavaScript and JSX approaches the new configuration system and introduces the new class along with it FlatESLin a.

a. The first release candidate for TensorFlow 2.10 brings breaking changes including moving some files from tensorflow/python/training to tensorflow/python/tracking and tensorflow/python/checkpoint . The RC0 of the machine learning framework also includes new features for the tf.lite and tf.keras modules.

to and . The RC0 of the machine learning framework also includes new features for the tf.lite and tf.keras modules. The Python package for statistics and mathematical applications SciPy in version 1.9 introduces a global optimizer and a function for mixed integer linear programming.

Version 2.36 of the GNU C Library (glibc) brings numerous new functions to Linux, including fsopen and other functions that access the new mount API in the Linux kernel. Developments for Rust in the Linux kernel are progressing with Rust Support v8, which, among other things, outsources bindings to a separate crate and updates the toolchain to the current Rust version 1.62.

The Kotlin API for Spark 1.2 extends the handling of User-defined Functions (UDFs) and Resilient Distributed Datasets (RDDs).

JetBrains has now also released the .NET development tools Rider and ReSharper in version 2022.2, thereby expanding the connection to the upcoming C# 11. The Rider backend is now .NET 6.

Microsoft has officially released the .NET Community Toolkit version 8.0.0 on NuGet. Derived from the Windows Community Toolkit, the toolkit includes all APIs relevant to .Net beyond the Windows-specific dependencies.

The development team behind Apache Arrow has presented a new major release of the framework for in-memory data analysis: Arrow 9.0 primarily provides bug fixes, but also a number of improvements.