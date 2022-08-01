Developer Snapshots: Programmer news in a sentence or two

- Advertisement -
Our overview of small, interesting messages includes PyPy, Google Play, Spring Shell, Godot 4.0, Apache ShenYu and Apache Lucene, among others.
Here is the quite subjective selection of smaller messages of the past few days:
- The team behind the alternative Python implementation PyPy has announced that PyPy can now target the macOS ARM64 platform (M1). The feature builds on existing support for AArch64 (ARM64 on Linux).
- Google Play has celebrated its tenth birthday. The app store for games, audio books or films on mobile devices has helped developers to earn more than 120 billion US dollars in this period.
- The interactive Spring Shell is in version 2.1.0. It now offers a new programmatic way to define commands via
CommandRegistrationand a new theming system for easier customization of font styles.
- In preparation for the beta phase, the feature freeze for the Godot 4.0 game engine is scheduled to take place on August 3, 2022. The release of the first beta is planned for early September.
- Apache ShenYu is the latest addition to the Apache top-level projects. The Java-native API gateway can handle various programming languages such as .NET languages, Python, Go and Java and enables deployment with Kubernetes and Docker, among others.
- After two years of development, Helidon, a cloud-native, open-source set of Java libraries for writing microservices, is now available in version 3.0.0. Among other things, the minimum Java version was updated to the current LTS release 17. Helidon now implements the MicroProfile 5.0 platform and selected Jakarta EE 9.1 specifications. In this release, the developers at Oracle dropped javax.* packages and fully integrated jakarta.* packages.
- GitHub Sponsors is expanding globally with 30 newly supported regions. This brings the total number of supported countries to 68. Launched three years ago, the program aims to help open source developers and organizations receive financial support for their important work. According to GitHub, these 30 new regions — which also include Israel, Egypt, Thailand, and South Korea, among others — have thriving communities of open source developers. The number of developers on GitHub in the 30 newly added countries has increased by 39 percent in the last year.
- Version 9.3 of the Apache Lucene search engine library mainly includes bug fixes and performance optimizations. However, support for timeouts can now also be activated in the IndexSearcher.
