Developer Snapshots: Programmer news in a sentence or two

Our overview of small, interesting messages includes Quarkus, Progress, Kong, Cloudflare, Pegasystems, Sentry and Flux, among others.
Here is the quite subjective selection of smaller messages of the past few days:
- Version 2.13.0 of the open-source Java framework Quarkus includes two major innovations: a filter that helps prevent CrossSite Request Forgery attacks and a new Kafka Dev UI.
- For AI-powered decision making, Pegasystems is providing new data connectors that companies can use to connect their customer data platforms to the Pega Customer Decision Hub for analytics.
- The GitOps Tool Flux v2 has reached version 0.35.0. This is accompanied by a breaking change: due to stricter validation rules for the API fields, the API server does not accept values without a specific time unit such as
ms,
s,
mor
hmore.
- The Kong company has announced the general availability of the Kong Ingress Controller (KIC) 2.6. With this release, the development team at Kong is moving some previous alpha APIs to the beta phase. These are the APIs GatewayClass, Gateway and HTTPRoute. Developers can use these specific APIs in KIC immediately.
- The makers behind the Application Server Wildfly have presented version 27 of their software in a first beta release. As the most important step, they emphasize that Wildfly is compatible with the recently introduced Jakarta EE 10. This beta version also provides improvements in the areas of security and observability, among other things.
- Progress has released a new release of its development tools portfolio. Among other things, the manufacturer is introducing the software Progress ThemeBuilder Pro, which is intended to enable developers to seamlessly implement design systems in web applications without any programming effort. It is based on the Telerik UI portfolio, which also supports the current preview version of .NET 7.
- With the Cloudflare Calls, Cloudflare opens its worldwide network for audio and video communication in real time. Using various APIs, developers can create their own communication apps based on WebRTC or add such functions to their applications.
- Sentry has added a number of functionalities to its own performance monitoring platform, the use of which is said to be particularly suitable for developers. These additions aim to improve performance monitoring including data sampling, performance issues, real user application profiling, and session replay.
- On the way to the next major release, the cloud-native API Gateway Apache APISIX has reached version 3.0.0-beta. Important changes affect the static configuration and may require adjustments regarding
config_center,
etcdand
Admin APIin the config.yaml.
- The Deno runtime environment for JavaScript, TypeScript and WebAssembly, written in Rust, is currently available in version 1.26. One of the things the Deno team has added in this release is support for the Cache API. It also now allows developers to cache request/response objects.
