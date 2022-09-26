Developer Snapshots: Programmer news in a sentence or two

- Advertisement -

Our overview of small, interesting messages includes Ember, Keycloak, Spring Tools, Apache Airflow, Code Sonar and TensorStore, among others.

Here is the quite subjective selection of smaller messages of the past few days:

The Ember JavaScript framework replaces Definitely Typed type definitions with official Typescript types, initially as a public preview in Ember 4.8 Beta 2.

Keycloak, the open source identity and access management (IAM) software, has a new maintainer in Michal Hajas. Hajas has been actively developing Keycloak since 2015 and has probably contributed to numerous areas.

The Spring team has released version 4.16 of Spring Tools, which includes adjustments for the latest Eclipse release 2022-09 and a new distribution for Linux on ARM architectures.

The open source platform for managing workflows Apache Airflow introduces the concept of the Dataset and associated data-sensitive scheduling.

Version 7.1 of GrammaTech's CodeSonar (Static Application Security Testing) SAST tool offers full support for Visual Studio Code, among other things, and is optimized for use in hybrid cloud environments.

Microsoft announced on the Visual Studio blog that Arm64 support is now available for VS extensions. Back in June, the company announced Arm64 Visual Studio 2022 Application, the first version of Visual Studio that natively supports building and debugging Arm64 applications on Arm-based processors. Now the extensions that s write and use are also supported in Arm64 VS.

Google Research has introduced TensorStore, an open source C++ and Python software library specifically designed for storing and manipulating n-dimensional data. The library provides a simple Python API for loading and manipulating large array data. Among other things, it also provides a uniform API for reading and writing several array formats, including zarr and N5.

JetBrains has released the Toolbox App in version 1.26. The hitherto incomplete integration with JetBrains Space now also allows installing and updating the Space desktop app from the toolbox.

Canonical, provider of the Linux distribution Ubuntu, is committed to open standards in the IoT and is joining the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA). In the future, Ubuntu Core will offer standard support for Matter, among other things, to ensure reliable communication between smart home devices.

Cloudflare R2 Storage object storage is now available for developers. Built for Cloudflare Workers and Durable Objects, the storage waives egress fees and offers compatibility with S3 storage offerings via an S3 API.

