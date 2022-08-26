Developer Experience: Online conference on cloud-native software development

- Advertisement -

How do you win the heart of s? The presentations at the Developer 2022, which Heise and VMware are hosting on October 11, provide answers.

On October 11th, the voonze Academy and VMware will host the online Developer Experience 2022. The seven lectures at the event will highlight tools and techniques that enable developers to focus on their core task – coding good software. Participation in the conference is free of charge.

The presentations at the Developer Experience aim to answer the following questions, among others: Do developers know how to use the resources required for their work?

How productive and efficient are developers when they use the provided systems and tools?

Are they aware of the tools they need for their processes and can they easily access them?

Is everything working as expected?

Specifically, it is about an overview of the best-performing open source technologies in the Kubernetes ecosystem, shift-left approaches, the innovations in Spring Boot 3 and Spring Framework 6, which will be released in autumn, event-driven microservices with the Axon framework, and the potential of GitOps with ArgoCD. Josh Long will hold the keynote speech. The Spring Developer Advocate and Java Champion highlights the potential of -native Java applications. Other well-known speakers are Oliver Drothbom, Spring co-founder Jürgen Höller and AxonIO founder Allard Buijze. Finally, there is a field report from DATEV. Register now and secure your ticket The participants can follow the Developer Experience 2022 from the comfort of their own desks, as the event will be broadcast via live stream. Nevertheless, they do not have to do without interaction opportunities: they can ask questions during the lectures via chat, the speakers are also available for questions after the lecture and they can exchange ideas with like-minded people. The conference is also available in its entirety afterwards, including access to all conference materials. Interested parties can find further information and registration options on the conference website.