Developer cloud: Apple launches subscription service for Xcode

After the beta phase, the group has now named the prices for its continuous integration service, which is intended to relieve s of work.

’s Xcode goes live: The continuous integration service introduced with macOS 12 and Xcode 13 leaves the beta phase and becomes a paid subscription service. Apple announced this on its developer portal. The minimum requirement is Xcode 13.4.1 and membership in the iPhone manufacturer’s developer program.

The cloud helps at work

Continuous integration (CI) or continuous delivery (CD) help developers in their daily work thanks to the shifting of certain tasks to the cloud. CI refers to the practice of compiling source text using a specially set up server after every change, even if it is only small, and then carrying out automatic tests on it. Continues Delivery creates a binary on the server, which can then be made available to beta testers – for which Apple uses its own Testflight environment.

the Xcode cloud now allows all this on Apple’s own servers. After the test phase that started last year, the service is now going commercial. Apple offers various packages that are currently priced in US dollars. You start with 25 so-called compute hours per month, which are currently free – this is valid until December 2023, after which $15 per month will be due. If you need 100 hours you pay $50 a month, 250 hours cost $100 and 1000 hours cost $400 a month.

Configure and use immediately

In practice, you first have to Configure workflow. The account owner can then order an hour package via the account area in the developer app to buy. It is also possible to switch to larger packages, which can then be used immediately. If you cancel the membership, it will continue until the end of the month, after which you will switch to the free tier.

A compute hour is what Apple charges for specific operations performed in the Xcode Cloud. If you carry out five tests of 12 minutes each, about an hour is used up. Xcode Cloud allows multiple compute tasks to be run in parallel. In this way, code can be analyzed, archived or compiled at the same time. The hours consumed are via the developer app or the App Store Connect Portal to see. Before use, it is advisable Match Apple’s exact billing model to the tasks you wantso there are no nasty surprises.