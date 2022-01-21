Devastated dad Andrew McGinley taking legal action against the HSE over alleged neglect

Andrew McGinley and his wife Deirdre Morley are taking separate legal actions against the HSE over her killing of their three children.

Conor, nine, Darragh, seven, and three-year-old Carla were suffocated to death in January 2020 by their mother, who was later found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity.

Mr McGinley, 54, last night confirmed to the Irish Mirror that he and Ms Morley, 45, are each taking actions over what they allege were deficiencies in her care as a mental health patient.

He explained: “Deirdre filed hers on Wednesday and I lodged mine [yesterday], so they’re separate, but the legal teams are working closely.

“I have worked towards this for two years, trying to find out why Conor, Darragh and Carla died.

“I know every graphic detail of how they died, but what I don’t know is the why.

“I got Deirdre’s medical records last September and found out new details about her care.”

After Ms Morley’s trial, Andrew raised concerns about her care before the tragedy and called for an investigation.

He said yesterday: “I appreciate that the HSE is carrying out its review, but they have not been able to help me to understand.

“It’s a difficult path. It’s very frustrating, it’s exasperating. It shouldn’t have happened.

“As far back as 2010, when Una Butler lost her daughters, she campaigned for change, but no change was made.

“Had Una Butler been heard, my children would be alive.”

Ms Butler’s husband John, 41, who had been treated for depression after losing his job, murdered his kids Zoe, six, and two-year-old Ella in Ballycotton, Co Cork, on November 16, 2010.

Andrew added: “I fear that this could happen again to another family.

“The world of psychiatry needs to change.

“Family inclusion would have saved the lives of Conor, Darragh and Carla.

“Confidentiality should have been breached in our case.

“It can be breached if clinicians think the patient is a danger to themselves or others.

“A lot of the detail that was heard in court about Deirdre feeling a danger to herself and feeling like a bad parent was heard by me for the first time.

“This is a process I would much rather not be taking, but I need to understand why my children died.”

Deirdre was on antidepressants for two years before the tragedy and had received psychiatric treatment after expressing suicidal thoughts in 2019.

But the court heard during her trial that she concealed the true depth of her mental illness from Andrew.

She later expressed remorse but told gardai she was unable to prevent her actions when she killed her children.

Ms Morley of Parson’s Court in Newcastle, Co Dublin, was ruled by the Central Criminal Court on May 20, 2020, to be not guilty of murder by reason of insanity and sent to the Central Mental Hospital.

A spokesperson for the HSE told the Irish Mirror that its independent review is “ongoing”.

She added: “The HSE cannot comment on individual cases when to do so might reveal information resulting in a breach of the ethical requirement on us to observe our duty of confidentiality.”

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter