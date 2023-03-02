Wichita County Sheriff David Duke has called a press conference for Wednesday afternoon to address the firing and charging of a female detention officer at the county’s Law Enforcement Detention Center.

No caption

Shaylyn Marie Robinson has been charged with Violation of Civil Rights of a Person in Custody, a felony, and Official Oppression, a misdemeanor.

- Advertisement -

She was jailed Tuesday in lieu of a total of $75,000 bail.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit:

The Wichita Falls Police Department was contacted Feb. 19 about a report of a female detention officer having inappropriate relationships with female Wichita County inmates while they were in custody at the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center.

An investigating officer viewed video footage provided by the Law Enforcement Center. A video from Feb. 12 shows Robinson working in a section of the jail. At one point, Robinson is seen stopping in front of a solitary confinement cell where she sticks her hand through a food slot and the inmate inside appears to be kissing her hand. Robinson then went to another area of the jail and is seen reaching through the food slot to touch another inmate.

- Advertisement -

The officer interviewed one inmate who said Robinson showed her attention and she wanted to “see how far it would go.” The woman said Robinson would write her letters, then later take them back so no one would find them. The inmate said Robinson had reached through the food slot to touch her and hold her hand. On Feb. 12, the woman said she told Robinson to stop touching her because it was pushing things too far.

The Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to release more details Wednesday afternoon. Check back with www.timesrecordnews.com for continuing coverage on this case.

[mb_related_posts2]

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Detention officer fired, charged with crimes