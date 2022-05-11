Detector dog Waffle sniffs out €90k worth of herbal cannabis in parcel labelled ‘books’

Ace detector dog Waffle sniffed out €90,000 worth of herbal cannabis in a parcel labelled ‘”books” yesterday.

Revenue officers seized 4.5 kilograms of herbal cannabis in Dublin on Tuesday.

The illegal drugs were discovered during a parcel examination at a premises in the capital.

Read More: ‘Disgusting’ racist slurs graffitied along beautiful Dublin beach

The parcel had arrived from South Africa and was destined for an address in Dublin.

A Revenue spokeswoman said: “Investigations into the seizure are ongoing.

“These operations are part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.

“If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.”

Read More: Anything Goes stars say musicals are ‘really important for our souls and wellbeing’

Read More: Dublin chipper says you can eat their food ‘5 times a week’ and stay healthy

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.