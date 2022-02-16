Tech News

Detection of methane pollution on Earth from space

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

An international study involving researchers from the CNRS and the CEA and the Kayrros company has discovered hundreds of significant methane emissions related to global oil and gas extraction activities.

The team of scientists has shown that limiting the volumes released would mitigate climate effects and save money: billions of dollars for the main fossil fuel producing countries.

Read:

This interactive map shows where your house was millions of years ago with the Pangea

Tracking the Methane Released by the Oil and Gas Industries

An international research team led by the Laboratoire des Sciences du Climat et de l’Environnement, in cooperation with the firm Kayrros, have achieved a world first by completing a global count of the largest emissions of methane into the atmosphere by industry of fossil fuels. These may be accidental or the result of intentional venting associated with maintenance operations, which represent very large releases.

To obtain their data, the researchers methodically analyzed thousands of daily images generated by ESA’s Sentinel-5P satellite over a two-year period. This allowed them to map 1,800 methane plumes around the world, of which 1,200 were attributed to fossil fuel extraction. They consider the impact of such releases on the climate to be comparable to that of 20 million vehicles on the road in one year.

One of the many triggers of the current climate crisis on the planet is methane, whose global warming potential is approximately 30 times greater than CO2, over a period of 100 years. A quarter of the emissions generated by industrial activity of this greenhouse gas. originate from the global extraction of coal, oil and natural gas (of which methane is the main component).

These emissions represent 10% of the total estimate for the industry and the researchers were able to show that these massive methane releases are not randomly localized, but always appear at particular oil and gas extraction sites. As the observations of these releases confirm, the volumes of which depend on maintenance protocols and diligence in repairing leaks, the rules implemented by states and companies play an important role.

Read:

What’s new in Google Meet: new design, autozoom and more data savings

The shared diagnosis confirms an idea that was already presumed regarding the activity of these industries. However, a change in the productive paradigm could entail great costs, generating resistance in those responsible. However, when taking into account the social costs that follow from this, related to climate change and air quality, as well as the monetary value of wasted gas, the study actually shows that limiting them would produce billions of dollars in net savings for the countries in question, due to the pollution mitigation resources that would be saved.

Previous articleDynasty Warriors 9 Empires Review: a new empire to conquer
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

Detection of methane pollution on Earth from space

An international study involving researchers from the CNRS and the CEA and the Kayrros company has discovered hundreds...
Game Reviews

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires Review: a new empire to conquer

The Koei-Tecmo strategy / tactical series born as a spin-off of Dynasty Warriors returns with a new game....
Android

Google releases Chrome OS Flex for use on any Windows or Mac PC

Chrome OS Flex is a new version of Google's operating system for PCs. It has just been released...
Tech News

Project seeks to convert power plants to geothermal

Quaise Energy, a startup based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has made public its intentions to challenge the paradigm with...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.