Detection of methane pollution on Earth from space

An international study involving researchers from the CNRS and the CEA and the Kayrros company has discovered hundreds of significant methane emissions related to global oil and gas extraction activities.

The team of scientists has shown that limiting the volumes released would mitigate climate effects and save money: billions of dollars for the main fossil fuel producing countries.

Tracking the Methane Released by the Oil and Gas Industries

An international research team led by the Laboratoire des Sciences du Climat et de l’Environnement, in cooperation with the firm Kayrros, have achieved a world first by completing a global count of the largest emissions of methane into the atmosphere by industry of fossil fuels. These may be accidental or the result of intentional venting associated with maintenance operations, which represent very large releases.

To obtain their data, the researchers methodically analyzed thousands of daily images generated by ESA’s Sentinel-5P satellite over a two-year period. This allowed them to map 1,800 methane plumes around the world, of which 1,200 were attributed to fossil fuel extraction. They consider the impact of such releases on the climate to be comparable to that of 20 million vehicles on the road in one year.

One of the many triggers of the current climate crisis on the planet is methane, whose global warming potential is approximately 30 times greater than CO2, over a period of 100 years. A quarter of the emissions generated by industrial activity of this greenhouse gas. originate from the global extraction of coal, oil and natural gas (of which methane is the main component).

These emissions represent 10% of the total estimate for the industry and the researchers were able to show that these massive methane releases are not randomly localized, but always appear at particular oil and gas extraction sites. As the observations of these releases confirm, the volumes of which depend on maintenance protocols and diligence in repairing leaks, the rules implemented by states and companies play an important role.

The shared diagnosis confirms an idea that was already presumed regarding the activity of these industries. However, a change in the productive paradigm could entail great costs, generating resistance in those responsible. However, when taking into account the social costs that follow from this, related to climate change and air quality, as well as the monetary value of wasted gas, the study actually shows that limiting them would produce billions of dollars in net savings for the countries in question, due to the pollution mitigation resources that would be saved.