Detecting counterfeits with Artificial Intelligence, the future of art galleries

Imagine a museum spending millions on a painting by a famous painter, so that years later an Artificial Intelligence arrives and tells it that the painting is false with a 9% probability.

This is what has happened to the National Gallery in London with the painting Samson and Delilah, by Rubens, a painting bought in 1980 for a value that reached the top 3 of what was never paid at an art auction (2, £ 5 million on that date, equivalent to £ 6.6 million today, more than € 7.5 million).

Dr. Carina Popovici was the scientist who carried out the study. Talk about how they managed to train an Artificial Intelligence with 148 paintings by the artist, so that you know all the details of how Rubens painted in the 17th century. Once trained, they put him in front of Samson and he spat out the result: “practically certain that it is a fake.”

Every patch, every square, turned out to be false, with more than a 90% probability.

The company specialized in the subject is Art Recognition, a Swiss company of which Popovici is a co-founder. He has analyzed 400 works with this technology and has a permanent collaboration with the University of Tilburg in the Netherlands.

For many critics it has not been a surprise, since several thought that it was a copy of a Rubens original that is known to have been painted between 1608 and 1609. The painting in the museum only appeared in 1929, the original painting it was lost more than 300 years ago.

Humans say it is false because the colors are uncharacteristic of the Rubens palette, that the toes of the right foot are clipped and other small details. Artificial Intelligence has analyzed piece by piece to reach the same conclusion.

AI technology, “convolutional neural network”, analyzes different characteristics of an artist’s work, including brushstroke patterns, so that this technology can produce accurate results even for artists who have significantly changed their style throughout their careers. , since each artist has a unique brushstroke.

Without a doubt, from now on there will be an Artificial Intelligence putting authenticity seals in the millionaire auctions.