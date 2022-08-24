Destiny 2’s new expansion will be called Eclipse

On February 28, 2023, the penultimate of the Light and Dark saga will arrive at 2. returns to the top of the arena Calus, Emperor of the Cabal, who will take us to Neptune, to the secret metropolis Neomuna.

Under the gaze of The Witness, the Cabal will make things complicated for us in this new city of neon, which breaks (for good) the scenarios seen so far in the work of Bungie. To stop Calus and his Shadow Legion we will have to reroll Darkness and use his power thanks to his second subclass.

Until the date arrives, the Guardians will be entertained because the new season has begun, the 18th, and also an old friend, Eramis, returns. The one that was our rival in Beyond the Light He has freed himself from his ice prison and together with former comrades has taken to piracy. With her comes a new season pass, dungeon (eye that returns Oryx), weapons and challenges as we get fit for the Cabal.

The thing does not end here because Bungie has announced a quadruple collaboration with Epic Games. To begin with, we can play destiny 2 on the Epic Games Store; buying the game there we will receive as a gift the highly recommended 30th Anniversary Pack of destiny 2. We will also have sets based on Fortnite in destiny 2being the first time that original characters from Fortnite They get out of their game. We will also have the collaboration in reverse and they are already available skins from Zavala, Ikora Rey and the Unknown Exo to Fortnite. Lastly, our guardian friends will also come to Fall Guys.

To all these announcements, improvements that will be coming to the game are added. For example, the study has confirmed that it will not put old content back in the freezer as it had happened on several occasions. It’s also going to spawn a recommendation system, a group search, a quick way to load our gear sets, and a reputation system.

destiny 2 is still in top form and although there is still time for the arrival of Eclipsewe have a lot of work in the Solar System.