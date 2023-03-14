destiny 2 the eclipse review: towards the showdown on neptune

- Advertisement -

Last year Bungie delighted its fans with The Queen of Whispers (the review of Destiny 2 The Queen of Whispers is just a click away), what even with a cold mind we continue to consider one of the best expansions of destiny 2, second perhaps only to Forsaken. About twelve months after the defeat of Savathun (or assumed) and the first appearance of the splendid villain who takes the name of Witness, we have returned to take on the role of the Guardians to face the Eclipsethe next step in the fight between good and evil.

Towards the reckoning

To kick off the Eclipse is a spectacular computer graphics video that shows us the first, concrete move of the Witness: with the help of the former Emperor Calus – become his disciple – the alien creature launches a ferocious attack on the Traveller, who is defended by all means by the Guardians.

Unfortunately, the Earth forces are powerless against the pyramid ships of the Witness, but there is still one hope to end the war: to reach Neptune and protect the Veil. There is a city on the planet called Neomuna, which miraculously survived the Collapse and managed to stay off enemy radar for a long time. Sadly though, now everyone knows of its existence and is headed towards it to get their hands on the Veil.

This is the incipit of the new Destiny 2 expansion, which with an introductory mission makes us test the power of the Witness and the Shadow Legion of Calus and then catapult us into the streets of Neomuna, the theater of almost all of the adventure.

The tasks of the campaign – which also see the participation of almost three meter tall warriors known as Solcanuvole – allow us to explore not only the various sectors of the Neptunian metropolis, but also the fascinating structures related to Darkness brought by Calus and the Witness. Goal after goal, it becomes increasingly clear that the main flaw of the DLC lies precisely in the narrative component, which proved to be unable to fully hit the target. The prelude to the final clash between Light and Darkness offers a not entirely convincing plot, starting from the main faces of the story.

To give an example, Osiris has been transformed from a fearless Guaridano into a petulant old man, who continues to reiterate the same concepts for a good part of the campaign. Among other things, the Cloud Solver Nimbus contrasts with the Sorcerer with his jokes and a lightness that we found in the long run not very effective, also given the impeccable characterization of many well-known faces of Destiny 2 and the weight of the topics covered. Fortunately, the two villains – namely Calus and the Witness – are very well characterized and protagonists of a few but interesting exchanges of jokes. Furthermore, during its final phases, L’Eclissi stages events of immense importance without giving them adequate space. Mind you, the movies that mark the progression are spectacular but on the contents of the plot it was reasonable to expect something more. The expansion adds a piece to the story that increases the number of questions rather than providing answers and among these questions we certainly find the one on the nature of the Veil, an object that is talked about from the first to the last minute of the DLC and that no one has the slightest idea what it is.

Unfortunately not even the Raid, Nightmare Rootprovides no real additional detail and, thanks to its ease (the world record was achieved in a flash, same thing for the flawless run), it turned out to be just a show of Bungie’s incredible skills in creating postcard settings.

Darkcloth, what a show!

The matter changes clearly when we look at the playful bases of the Eclipse, which have very effectively updated the gameplay of Bungie’s first-person shooter, managing in part to make up for the lack of originality of the missions, including the final battle.

The real protagonist of this expansion is certainly the Darkweave, a subclass of Darkness that the Guardians will learn to master along their journey through the Neptunian lands. It’s still too early to understand how builds that make use of these powers can contribute to victory in the most complex activities, but taking the field with this set of moves available is a fabulous experience for anyone who appreciates Destiny and a more dynamic style of play. Yes, because the Telascura only confirms the team’s desire to make the gameplay more lively and makes the projectiles just one of the many ways to bring down the hordes of aliens on the various planets.

Juggle in melee attack combo to generate orbs to explode or throw around, suspend enemies (bosses included) in the air to hit them while they are helpless, or land on them with a crash preceded by a pirouette, are just some of the actions that can be performed thanks to this green-colored power. In essence, the Telascura is scenically spectacular and at the same time very pleasant to use in battle. Paradoxically, we have identified the weakest element of the subclass in the grappling hook and, net of the fun resulting from its use in combat or to hook up with allies and their sparrows, it does not present great possibilities of use while traveling in Neomuna. Certainly in the future things could change, but at the moment it is preferable to dedicate his slot to grenades for the suspension of enemies. Speaking of the city that can be visited on Neptune, thanks to its lively colors and large spaces, the cyberpunk-themed map is all in all pleasant to explore and also offers small areas that differ from the urban ones: the huge building of the ‘Darkness with carved face of former Emperor Calus e the beach.

If on the one hand it is fun to participate in the unprecedented public event that takes the name of Terminal overload and is structured in several phases, like the one seen on Mars, on the other we find ourselves faced with the re-proposition of mini-activities very similar to those present since day one. The fact that to activate the heroic version of the public event you have to defend the Cabal drill on Neoumuna and at the same time destroy the Thresher, just like it happened in the ZME, made us turn up our noses, because we were expecting new tasks or tasks adapted to the new destination.

Taking stock, the map offered by the expansion is certainly pleasant to visit but lacks the bite of places such as the Dreaming City or the Throneworld of Savathun, which still remain unsurpassed today in terms of personality and aesthetics.

Unfortunately, once again the absence of a new enemy faction to face around the galaxy is felt, but this lack is compensated by the introduction of the Tormentor. It is in fact the first mob linked to Darkness, which can be faced on several occasions during the campaign: we are talking about a large warrior armed with a scythe who can not only wave his weapon to launch energy projectiles that are difficult to dodge, but is always ready to grab the bearers of Light to deprive them of their vital energy and even of the Super, almost impossible to activate in their presence. However limited, the presence of this adversary is truly appreciable and leaves us to believe that the rest of the Witness forces will also arrive in Ultimate Form.

Lots of news for the Quality Of Life

Destiny 2 The Eclipse is not just Neomuna and the Telascura, since the launch of the expansion was accompanied by a substantial update that involves all players, whether or not they have the new content. The developers wanted to make some useful changes to improve the user experience for everything that goes beyond pure gameplay sessions.

The most relevant novelty, also due to the cumbersome presence on the screen, concerns the introduction of the Guardian rank, a path to objectives whose completion allows you to climb the levels that highlight the fighter’s competence. This feature doesn’t revolutionize Destiny, but it’s great for those approaching the game for the first time and for all those Guardians who, with a lot of grinding, want to show off their rank around the Tower.

We also found the new system it allows interesting simplified management of the pieces of equipment both in terms of interface and mechanics.

To convince us halfway, however, is the introduction of presets: This long-requested feature is to ensure you can quickly switch to one of ten builds with mods, subclasses, and gear. The solution itself works and is comfortable, but the creation of the builds and the customization of the icons in the appropriate screen has ample room for improvement and, for certain actions, it is still inevitable to resort to external tools such as DIM (Destiny Item Manager). Completely irrelevant, finally, is theassignment of commendations at the end of the activitya similar system that currently has no use outside of Guardian Rank goals, since you need to accumulate generous amounts of them for the highest levels.

We would have also liked to talk to you about news in the PvP or Azzardo field, but both modalities are currently in a state of abandonment (especially the second one) and it is difficult to be enticed to dive into these activities if not for the completion of exotic quests or to obtain peak armament.

In closing, we have no particular reports to make on the technical side, which remains practically unchanged on all platforms, but it is impossible not to dwell on the wonderful musical accompaniment throughout the duration of the campaign and beyond. We are referring both to the unreleased songs, which we really appreciated, and to the rearranged pieces, and proposed again in specific missions with exciting results.