5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftDestiny 2 cheat seller loses suit to Bungie, will have to pay...

Destiny 2 cheat seller loses suit to Bungie, will have to pay $4.3 million

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Destiny 2 cheat seller loses suit to Bungie, will have to pay $4.3 million
1677105520 destiny 2 cheat seller loses suit to bungie will have.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Bungie, the developer of Destiny 2, won a lawsuit against a seller of cheats for the game. The Court determined that the company should receive compensation of US$ 4.3 million (approximately R$ 22.2 million) of the defendant “AimJunkies”.

As reported the Twitter profile “Destiny Bulletin”, which specializes in news about the franchise, the process is the result of the advancement of Bungie against sellers of cheats for Destiny 2. The company seeks to make the game environment cleaner and healthier.

Of the total compensation amount, US$ 3.6 million is for damages and US$ 738,000 for fees. In addition, the company has already started a new lawsuit against another alleged cheat seller, “LaviCheats”, but this time, the amount to be paid could be U$ 6.7 million.

- Advertisement -

In the comments of the “Destiny Bulletin” publication, the Destiny 2 community celebrated Bungie’s victory and even suggested “going after those who buy” for the practice to be closed once and for all in the game’s online scene.

bungie vs. cheaters

In recent years, Bungie tightened the hunt against cheaters in Destiny 2. This endeavor is led by the lawyer representing the company, Don McGowan, who has already said that the processes “are a good business” to leave the community in a healthy ecosystem.

McGowan was the main name behind a series of lawsuits involving other lawsuits. The company’s attorney also handled a case against streamer Luca “miffysworld” Leone, accused of harassing players and threatening Bungie employees.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.