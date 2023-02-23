Destiny 2 cheat seller loses suit to Bungie, will have to pay $4.3 million

Bungie, the developer of Destiny 2, won a lawsuit against a seller of cheats for the game. The Court determined that the company should receive compensation of US$ 4.3 million (approximately R$ 22.2 million) of the defendant “AimJunkies”. As reported the Twitter profile “Destiny Bulletin”, which specializes in news about the franchise, the process is the result of the advancement of Bungie against sellers of cheats for Destiny 2. The company seeks to make the game environment cleaner and healthier.

NEWS: Bungie has won a $4.3 million award against a #destiny2 cheat seller AimJunkies in arbitration. ($3.6m in damages and $738k in fees) pic.twitter.com/SWkkRn2ZOi — Destiny Bulletin (@DestinyBulletn) February 20, 2023

Of the total compensation amount, US$ 3.6 million is for damages and US$ 738,000 for fees. In addition, the company has already started a new lawsuit against another alleged cheat seller, “LaviCheats”, but this time, the amount to be paid could be U$ 6.7 million. - Advertisement - In the comments of the “Destiny Bulletin” publication, the Destiny 2 community celebrated Bungie’s victory and even suggested “going after those who buy” for the practice to be closed once and for all in the game’s online scene.

bungie vs. cheaters