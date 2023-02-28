5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsAppleDespite advances, Linux still does not run on Apple chips

Despite advances, Linux still does not run on Apple chips

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Despite advances, Linux still does not run on Apple chips
despite advances linux still does not run on apple chips.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Contrary to what some news has pointed out, Linux 6.2 still does not run on Apple’s hardware, namely, with the company’s M chips that have been the flagship of Apple’s latest devices. Upstream support for M1 chips is present in this kernel and will gradually come to Ubuntu and Fedora, but the system developers are asking everyone to please wait a bit.

Naturally, there have been advances, with improvements starting from work on Apple’s integrated GPU by the four-person core team of the Asahi Linux porting project. Still, the project’s official Twitter page has gone public to respond to enthusiasts.

“You will not be able to run Ubuntu or any other standard distro with 6.2 on any M1 Mac. Please don’t get your hopes up,” they tweeted on Sunday. “We are continually updating kernel features and 6.2 notably adds device trees and basic boot support for M1 Pro/Max/Ultra machines. However, there is still a long way to go before the upstream kernels are usable on laptops. No trackpad/keyboard support yet.”

On some Apple devices, there are still problems with microphones, webcams, speakers, HDMI output and other details.

[mb_related_posts1]
- Advertisement -

The development documents show a wide range of impressive achievements, considering how the team typically reverse-engineers everything from Apple’s new system-on-a-chip to its legacy ARM components. And yet, as the team at Asahi points out, it’s not ready for all of Apple’s M-series devices, nor for standard distributions. The main hurdle for other distributions, according to the team, is the 16kB page size that must be built into a kernel for it to run.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

MWC 2023: Qualcomm Announces 5G Snapdragon X75, X72, and X35 Reference Designs

Qualcomm announced this Monday (23) during MWC 2023 the Snapdragon X75, X72 and X35...
Latest news

Elon Musk drops the MIC on media calling them straight-up RACIST for spinning Scott Adams’ remarks – twitchy.com

Calling Scott Adams racist while ignoring the racist poll that inspired his comments is...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.