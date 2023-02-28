Despite advances, Linux still does not run on Apple chips

Contrary to what some news has pointed out, Linux 6.2 still does not run on Apple’s hardware, namely, with the company’s M chips that have been the flagship of Apple’s latest devices. Upstream support for M1 chips is present in this kernel and will gradually come to Ubuntu and Fedora, but the system developers are asking everyone to please wait a bit.

Naturally, there have been advances, with improvements starting from work on Apple’s integrated GPU by the four-person core team of the Asahi Linux porting project. Still, the project’s official Twitter page has gone public to respond to enthusiasts.