Designstripe, to design and customize illustrations

It is not necessary to draw well to create a good illustration, you simply have to know how to use the existing material on the web to, respecting the licenses of each one, group it to create something personalized, something unique that adequately adjusts to each need.

That is what the website that I present to you today does, an online application in which we can select components and customize them to create a scenario.

This is designstripe, a very easy-to-use solution that allows you to put colors, drag figures, change sizes and export in image format, as seen in this animation:

https://wwwhatsnew.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/designstripe.mp4

They want it to be useful to everyone, regardless of their design skills or experience. For this they have created an online editor with easy customization, with a library of their own graphic files, of hand-created illustrations and a wide variety.

They have worked on a smart color palette so that all the tones combine well together, and they have a free option limited to the collection of free illustrations that we can use in each scenario.

All the predefined styles can be changed and customized, being a good starting point for those who don’t have time to create something from scratch.

Obviously nothing can replace the work of a professional designer with a suitable tool, but in the same way that canva helps us save time when creating banners, Designtripe can save a lot of time for those who just want a suitable illustration to send a message on your site, either online or in person.