Designing a folding smartphone is a titanic challenge: Samsung’s Galaxy Z engineers explain it to us

The complexity of a smartphone if we stick to its electronic components is comparable to that of a computer. And it is that the architecture of both devices it is essentially identical beyond the obvious miniaturization to which mobile phones are subjected.

In fact, the minimal space available inside one of these terminals contributes to making it even more difficult for the engineers involved in its design for a reason: they must manage to guarantee that no electronic component will exceed your maximum temperature threshold.

However, the challenge of packing multiple ICs that have significant thermal energy dissipation capabilities into a very small volume enclosure is only one ingredient in the recipe. If it is also necessary to fine-tune a flip mobile phone the scale of the challenges that need to be resolved is intimidating.

The mechanical design of folding mobiles is a small feat

The execution of the mechanics of a smartphone poses challenges that are not easy to solve, especially if it is necessary guarantee its integrity when it is subjected to the energy of an impact or to the action of external agents that can damage the delicate electronic components housed inside it.

Surprisingly it is still possible to curl the curl further. And it is that the design of a folding smartphone forces the engineers who must solve it to face challenges that are not present on a conventional mobile phone.

Users are concerned that the necessary presence of two critical elements such as the hinge and the flexible OLED panel condition shelf life of a device that currently has a high price. In this context, it is reasonable to accept that users expect a folding mobile to last as long as a conventional smartphone. And brands know our expectations.

It is not just an intuition. We have had the opportunity to speak with two of Samsung’s engineers responsible for the mechanical design of the folding smartphones of this company, and they have confirmed it to us.

Jinhwan Jeong is a materials engineer specialized in the design of new alloys that can be used in the manufacture of mobile phones of the Galaxy family.

And Minsu Jung is the mechanical engineer responsible for the structural design of the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3. What they have told us is very interesting and clearly reflects the enormous challenges involved in developing a folding smartphone.

First challenge: the choice of material for the internal structure, the frames and the hinge

Most mobile phone manufacturers turn to aluminum to fine-tune the internal structure and frames of your devices, but there are many different types of aluminium.

Each aluminum alloy has different mechanical properties that can profoundly condition not only the structural rigidity of the mobile phone, but also its ability to absorb impact energy and resist the action of external abrasive agents, such as sand or cement, with which a terminal can come into contact during its useful life.

During our conversation Jinhwan Jeong explained to us that the team he leads has developed a new aluminum alloy known as Armor Aluminum and used for the first time by Samsung in the manufacture of the folding smartphones Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 (although later it has also been used in the Galaxy S22).

According to Samsung, Armor Aluminum is 10% stronger and stiffer than the 7000 series aluminum used in other premium smartphones.

This material has been patented by this company and, as expected, we do not know its exact composition. What we do know is that according to Samsung it is 10% stronger and stiffer than the high-grade aluminum commonly used in the manufacture of premium mobile phones, known as 7000-series aluminium.

The hinge of the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 is the most complex structural element from a mechanical point of view of these folding smartphones, and, as we can guess, it is made of Armor Aluminum. However, this is not the only component that is being produced using this material; the internal structure and frames of these mobile phones also use it.

This exploded view of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold3 invites us to intuit the complexity of the hinge from a mechanical point of view. According to its designers, this folding smartphone is more resistant and durable than its predecessors.

And they do so because this alloy, again according to Samsung, increases the device’s structural integrity and its ability to absorb impact energy. In fact, the rigidity and resistance of these three elements (the hinge, the internal structure and the frames) profoundly affect the durability of foldable smartphones.

The reason they do this is that they also act indirectly reducing mechanical stress that must support other elements of the mobile phone, such as, for example, the panel used in the screen, the glass cover that protects it, and even the Gorilla Glass that many high-end mobiles use as an external coating .

However, this is not all. The use in the manufacture of the internal structure and the frames of a more rigid and resistant aluminum alloy allows the latter to be thinner. In this way, by the way, the Armor Aluminum material has the added potential of allowing Samsung engineers to devise mobile phones. a little thinner and lighter provided that, yes, its interior volume allows the installation of the electronic components and their correct cooling.

Second challenge: make it waterproof (although it is not yet dustproof)

There is no turning back. When you try a smartphone designed to stoically resist not only splashes, but even small accidental splashes, it is very difficult to give up this feature. Implementing an IP67 or similar level of protection in a conventional smartphone is difficult, but in a folding mobile it is even more so.

Minsu Jung has explained to us that the first thing he and his team do when they are faced with fine-tuning the mechanical design of a new terminal that Must be water resistant (the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 are) is to identify those points through which this external agent can access the interior of the mobile phone.

The most vulnerable element of a folding smartphone is the hinge, but, as during the mechanical design phase of a conventional terminal, it is also necessary to protect other areas water sensitive. The team led by Jung pays close attention to the contact points between the screen and the frames, as well as the connectors and buttons integrated into the mobile phone.

One of the properties of this waterproofing tape that Samsung engineers pay the most attention to is its adhesion strength.

One of the most important elements involved in sealing a smartphone is a flexible and waterproof adhesive tape that allows Samsung engineers to protect those mobile components that could be degraded if they come into direct contact with water. It is used to waterproof, among other elements, the most sensitive regions of the AMOLED panel.

One of the properties of this waterproofing tape that Samsung engineers pay most attention to is its bond strength. And it is that in addition to being flexible, it must be fixed in the appropriate area and not move if water penetrates inside the mobile and comes into contact with it. If its adhesion force was not adequate, this tape could move and stop protecting that electronic component whose integrity it must preserve.

The hinge of the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 incorporates a lubricant that is not only responsible for minimizing the friction between the moving parts of this component; it is also waterproof.

Another element that also plays a critical role in making it possible for the hinge and water to coexist is the lubricant that is responsible for minimize friction between the moving parts of this component. The one that Samsung has used in the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 not only lubricates; It is also resistant to water, so it does not lose its properties when it comes into contact with this fluid. And, as a bonus, it protects the components it covers.

Minsu Jung’s team has perfected a flexible printed circuit board that is responsible for transporting electrical signals through the hinge

On the other hand, the flexible substrate used as the structural support of the OLED matrix is ​​not the only ductile element of foldable phones that is worth paying attention to. And it is that Minsu Jung’s team has developed a flexible printed circuit board which is responsible for transporting electrical signals through the hinge from one section of the smartphone to the other.

Everything we’ve seen so far clearly reflects the sophistication that’s inevitably tied to the hinge of foldable phones, but all of it and Flip3 are designed to withstand undaunted more than 200,000 openings. This figure is comparable to opening and closing the mobile phone 100 times a day for five years. Doesn’t sound bad at all.

IPX8 certification is welcome, but they still have an outstanding debt: they are not resistant to dust

During our conversation with them, Samsung engineers went out of their way to give us confidence because they are aware that users care about longevity of foldable smartphones. They are not exactly cheap and it is important that they offer us a useful life comparable to that of any other mobile phone.

In this context, there is no doubt that it is good news that these terminals have IPX8 certification. Their mechanical design not only allows them to withstand splashes; We can also submerge them in fresh water and no more than 1.5 meters deep for a maximum of 30 minutes. Even so, they have an outstanding debt: they are not dust resistant. Let’s hope that Samsung technicians manage to refine them enough for the next revisions of the Fold3 and Flip3 to be.