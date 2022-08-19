Designer unveils iPhone 14 Pro concept with Always On Display and other iOS 16 attributes

The iPhone 14 Pro is expected to launch in the month of September with some major visual changes. In addition, Apple’s new line of smartphones will hit the market with iOS 16, the latest version of the operating system. In this way, a combined some details that should appear on the cell phone along with the functions of the new software. Leaks indicate that the new iPhones will not come with a notch on the screen, but with holes to occupy the camera and Face ID sensors. This is exactly how the user showed how the new Apple cell phones can look. Likewise, it shows the On function, which must also be present in the models.

Other details of the new iOS 16 also appear in the various images released, such as the battery icon, which is back and has already generated some controversy about it. The author of the s is a user who goes by @AR2014 on Twitter. He is a graphic designer and has also been testing the new iOS.

So far, there is no official confirmation from Apple regarding the specifications of the new smartphones. The same goes for the prices, which so far are nothing more than possible rumors, something that increases the anxiety of fans who are waiting for the launch of the new devices.



