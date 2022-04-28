Latest newsIreland

Designer bags, watches and cash seized following searches in Meath

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Designer handbags, a Rolex watch and a quantity of cash have been seized following a search of two properties in Co Meath.

Read moreMinister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) conducted a search operation in Co. Meath this morning, with searches carried out at a property and a business premises.

Read:

Google adds a curious trash can to its ‘Contacts’ application, do you know what it is for?

During the search, gardai seized €23,000 cash, a Rolex Watch valued in excess of €8,000, a significant quantity of designer goods including handbags, and documentation in relation to Financial and Property transactions.

Read moreRecord 656 patients waiting for hospital bed

Read more: Elderly man robbed by men pretending to be gardai

A garda spokesman said: “In addition to the seizure of the above assets, in excess of €200,000 was restrained in financial accounts.

Read moreSo was it you? Winners of €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot contacts National Lottery

“The CAB investigation is focused on the assets of an international Organised Criminal Group (OCG) involved in the cultivation, sale and supply of controlled drugs through a network of Cannabis Grow Houses, and the subsequent laundering of the proceeds of their criminal conduct.”

Read more: Five men arrested after garda car chase spanning two counties ends in crash

Read more: Staff threatened and cash stolen during armed robbery in Meath shop

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox


Via | Dublin live>
Previous articleNVIDIA confirms the end of the graphics bubble-nightmare
Next articleProtonMail will not deactivate free accounts if you have been a paying subscriber in the past
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

YouTube begins testing advertising inserts in shorts

YouTube Shorts en Google's response to the overwhelming success of TikTok among the youngest and, although perhaps to...
Tech News

ProtonMail will not deactivate free accounts if you have been a paying subscriber in the past

ProtonMail is a leading privacy-focused email service alternative to the services of major tech companies, now also an...
Tech News

NVIDIA confirms the end of the graphics bubble-nightmare

The only good thing about nightmares, besides that they confront us with our worst fears, is that they...
Tech News

Google begins experimenting with advertising on YouTube Shorts

It was a matter of time before the ads also reached YouTube Shorts, the YouTube section with which...