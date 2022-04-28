Designer bags, watches and cash seized following searches in Meath

Designer handbags, a Rolex watch and a quantity of cash have been seized following a search of two properties in Co Meath.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) conducted a search operation in Co. Meath this morning, with searches carried out at a property and a business premises.

During the search, gardai seized €23,000 cash, a Rolex Watch valued in excess of €8,000, a significant quantity of designer goods including handbags, and documentation in relation to Financial and Property transactions.

A garda spokesman said: “In addition to the seizure of the above assets, in excess of €200,000 was restrained in financial accounts.

“The CAB investigation is focused on the assets of an international Organised Criminal Group (OCG) involved in the cultivation, sale and supply of controlled drugs through a network of Cannabis Grow Houses, and the subsequent laundering of the proceeds of their criminal conduct.”

