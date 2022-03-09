Design the PC you want (or the one of your dreams) with Build Your Dream PC

I must admit that before writing this news I have been more than an hour testing Build Your Dream PC, the practical online tool created by Corsair to, as its name suggests, create the PC of my dreams. And at the time of publishing this news I can only fault the service, and it is the same as that of most mortals: the PC that I have designed is out of my budget (well, actually it is out of the budget of countries for below 10 million inhabitants, I may have gone a bit too far).

Be that as it may, Build Your Dream PC is the kind of tool many people are looking for, a service that helps us design a PC, component by componentmaking sure of the full compatibility of them, which is one of the main challenges faced by users who are encouraged, for the first time in their lives, to build their own PC. An experience that, if you like a bit of this messing around, you should experience at least once in your life, because the feeling of turning it on for the first time after mounting it is something that cannot be described in words.

The problem, as I said before, is that it’s not difficult to get lost among so many acronyms, names composed only of consonants and connectors taken from the NCC-1701 Enterprise. Thus, in the end, many people end up having to turn to friends, acquaintances, etc., to confirm which liquid cooling kit is compatible with the processor we have chosen. Build Your Dream PC avoids that problem, and makes everything much easier.

To this end, this Corsair service offers us a sequential walk to choose the components we want to integrate. The first thing that Build Your Dream PC asks us is what graphics card we want, and this is where the big surprise comes, since the platform does not offer us generic models, such as NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060. No, what we will find is a very , very extensive list, with real market models:

Obviously you don’t have to check the full list (at the moment Build Your Dream PC has 3,349 graphics card references), unless you want to, of course. Instead, you can use the upper section to search and filter the catalog. Once the graphics card is chosen, the next component will arrive: the processor.

This is the complete Corsair Build Your Dream PC custom PC build sequence:

Graphic card

Processor

motherboard

Cash register

Liquid cooling system (optional)

RAM

Storage

Power supply

fans

There is one detail in particular that I think is very remarkable, and therefore I don’t want to let it go, although if you’ve already tried Build Your Dream PC, you’ve probably already noticed it. And it is that, despite the fact that we are talking about a service offered by Corsair, we will also find components from other manufacturers in the product categories in which Corsair devices are found. In a sector as competitive as this, I think something like this is worthy of mention and recognition.

Once the selection of components is complete, Build Your Dream PC will show you a list with all selected components and, for those who are from Corsair, it will offer you the possibility of buying them in its online store. In addition, you can send the list to your email account to consult it again later, and throughout the process you will have the option to go back if you wish to modify a previous choice. Having seen this, and as I already mentioned when talking about the news that we will see in 2022 and the normalization of prices and stock, I have the feeling that I will end 2022 building a new PC.