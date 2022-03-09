Descript, to convert from audio to text in 22 different languages

Descript is a service that we can use to edit video and improve our streams, but it also has transcription features to go from audio to text.

Thus, it is the competition of Happyscribe, a service that I use personally to transfer the interviews that I do to text.

Until now there hasn’t been much color in that competition, as Happyscribe transcribes in multiple languages ​​and Descript only does it in English, but now it’s possible to upload an audio file and select one of the 22 different languages ​​it supports.

They have released transcription support for 22 new languages. Now we can transcribe audio or video in Spanish, Catalan, English, Italian, Polish, Croatian, Finnish, Latvian, Portuguese, Swedish, Czech, French, Lithuanian, Romanian, Turkish, Danish, German, Malay, Slovak, Dutch, Hungarian, Norwegian or Slovenian.

The free version limits the number of minutes that can be transcribed, but it can be easily extended at checkout, which is recommended when hours of audio need to be transcribed in order to work with the result.

Descript began as a video editing application that allows you to alter it by modifying the text in it, but over time it has included features that expand its usefulness, reaching a much wider audience. We talked about it for the first time in this 2020 article, already outdated if we take into account everything they currently offer.

How Descript’s automatic transcription works

For automated transcription, Descript (and most automated transcription services) uses a third-party transcription engine. What they do is measure the accuracy of all the major transcription services to ensure that they always provide the highest level of accuracy to users.

The quality of automatic transcription varies greatly depending on the nature of the audio. With a high-quality recording and a person speaking clearly, accuracy can be as high as 95%, but poor audio quality and speech that is difficult to distinguish can reduce accuracy to 80% or less.

They currently offer a free trial with three hours of transcription, with tools that streamline transcription correction, and a human-powered transcription service to all paying subscribers.

You can try it out at description.com/transcription.