5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest newsDeSantis ‘Has Done A Lot Worse,’ Says Death Row Inmate Who Stabbed...

DeSantis ‘Has Done A Lot Worse,’ Says Death Row Inmate Who Stabbed Mother To Death

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
gettyimages 1467964151 e1677254484122.jpg
gettyimages 1467964151 e1677254484122.jpg
- Advertisement -

A Florida man on death row for murdering a mother said, just moments before his execution, that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis “has done a lot worse” things than him.

Fifty-nine year-old Donald Dillbeck was executed by lethal injection shortly after 6 p.m., on Thursday at Bradford County’s Florida State Prison. Dillbeck was convicted in 1990 of fatally stabbing a mother, 44-year-old Faye Lamb Vann, in a mall parking lot in Tallahassee, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. Dillbeck was reportedly trying to carjack Vann while on the run after he escaped prison while serving a life sentence for the 1979 killing of a Lee County deputy.

Dillbeck used his final moments to criticize DeSantis, who signed Dillbeck’s death warrant.

- Advertisement -

“I know I hurt people when I was young. I really messed up. But I know Ron DeSantis has done a lot worse. He’s taken a lot from a lot of people. I speak for all men, women and children,” Dillbeck said, according to Tallahassee Democrat. “He’s put his foot on our necks.” (RELATED: Meet The Convicted Killers Pennsylvania’s Dem Gov Wants To Save From Death Row)

DeSantis announced in January he wanted to make it easier for convicted criminals to receive the death penalty, since current law requires a unanimous jury to hand down a death sentence. Under DeSantis’ proposal, a supermajority would suffice to recommend a death sentence.

Dillbeck’s last meal included fried shrimp, mushrooms, onion rings, butter pecan ice cream, pecan pie and a chocolate bar, according to the report.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.