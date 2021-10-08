Derivatives are a way to alleviate the gas problem

European governments have a tremendous gas problem. Rising fossil fuel prices have inflated the cost of electricity. Electricity to be supplied in the UK in November is now over £ 300 (€ 350) per megawatt hour, a record high. There is a short-term solution, but it requires politicians with a taste for market risk.

Leaders like British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have little chance of lowering prices quickly. The UK is phasing out coal plants and investing in renewables, but adequate storage to compensate for the fact that the wind doesn’t always blow is too far away.

New nuclear plants, for their part, would not supply low-carbon power until after 2030. Unless the winters of this decade are unusually warm, the UK will depend heavily on expensive imported gas for years to come.

Johnson and his colleagues cannot do much in the next two exercises. But if they wanted to fix lower prices after that, states could ask a group of banks to draw up a hedging contract. Governments could purchase call options, blocking the right to buy gas at a specified price in 2023.

This measure would not be unprecedented. Egypt contracted JP Morgan and Citigroup for its oil imports. The most important thing is that natural gas for delivery at the end of 2023 is trading below 30 euros per megawatt hour, well below the 117 euros to which the cost of delivery for next month skyrocketed on Tuesday.

In 2019, the UK used 876 million MWh of gas. Call options listed on the CME Exchange cost about € 7 per MWh. If someone were willing to take over the other part of the deal, it could cost Johnson about 5 billion pounds (6 billion euros) to guarantee gas below 30 euros per MWh within two years, according to our calculations.

Sounds good, but in practice messing with derivatives is a recipe for trouble. One of the reasons gas options for 2023 are cheaper is because it might take only a few warm winters for current inflation to decline. If prices fell below 30 euros per MWh, as happened last year, the hedge would have been a waste of public money.

Still, a populist backlash in the present in response to rising electricity costs could torpedo the transition to a low-carbon future. During the pandemic, many states paid the salaries of private employees. Outlandish solutions may still be in vogue.