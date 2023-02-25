5G News
Depeche Mode Makes Big Return With New US Tour Dates, Live TV...

Depeche Mode Makes Big Return With New US Tour Dates, Live TV Appearance – RedState

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
dm colbert 2023 b 1052x615.jpg
dm colbert 2023 b 1052x615.jpg
The opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of RedState.com.

 

It’s official–Depeche Mode is back.

Even if there are just two members now.

On Thursday night, the band previewed their upcoming album and U.S. tour by performing live on CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Martin Gore and Dave Gahan, along with a backing band, played a new song.

“Ghosts Again” marks their first new music since the death of founding band member Andrew Fletcher last May at age 60. The lead single is culled from their forthcoming album, “Momento Mori”– the first one without Fletch.

When the album and tour were announced in October 2022, Gore talked about the title–and why he and Gahan “decided to continue” as Depeche Mode:

“All of the songs and even the album title was kind of decided before Andy passed. (The title) sounds very morbid but I think you can look at it very positively as well in that live each day to the max. That’s how we like to interpret it too.

“After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning,” he said.

Watch below, as Depeche Mode performs “Ghosts Again”:

On Tuesday, a new leg of the tour was announced; this will be Depeche Mode’s first tour in five years.

It runs from Sept. 29 to Dec. 15, and begins at Austin, Texas, Moody Center ATX. The last show is set to take place at Los Angeles’ Cryto.com Arena. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24, at 10 a.m. EST via Ticketmaster. You can also find presale tickets immediately at your favorite resale site. (FYI: A little bird told me the presale code is “Timeisfleeting.”)

The “Late Show” appearance by the beloved post-punk band may be the only way many fan will see them “live,” as most concert tickets were snapped up by scalpers during the presale period. As many readers are aware, Ticketmaster is still experiencing problems with getting tickets to actual fans.

As a bonus, the band also performed a digital (online) only performance of “Personal Jesus” from “Violator” (1990); the “Colbert” folks shared it on their Twitters before Thursday’s episode aired on the West Coast. Enjoy!

