Department of Health accepting job applications for Chief Medical Officer

The position of Chief Medical Officer is now up for grabs after Dr Tony Holohan stepped down with the Department of Health now accepting applications for his permanent replacement.

A job advertisement is now listed on publicjobs.ie with a specific list of criteria.

The position is described as “pivotal and influential one which has a leading role shaping national policies and services”.

Candidates must apply on before 3pm 30 June and should hold a medical qualification and have had at least ten years’ experience practising medicine.

Someone with a “track record of previous achievements and leadership at as senior medical level in a challenging environment” is required.

Professor Breda Smyth has been named as the interim Chief Medical Officer.

Dr Holohan will resign as Chief Medical Officer on 1 July, with Professor Smyth taking over on 4 July.

He was in the role for 14 years and became a familiar face in many households during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Holohan announced in April that he will not be taking up a new €187,000 a year taxpayer-funded Trinity College professorship as per previous plans.

Considerable anger and confusion over his appointment emerged in both Leinster House and among the public.

Dr Holohan’s statement read: “I have decided not to proceed with my secondment as Professor of Public Health Leadership and Strategy at Trinity College Dublin.

“I intend to retire as CMO with effect from 1 July to allow the Department of Health sufficient time to advance the process of appointing my successor.

“I do not wish to see the controversy of the last few days continuing. In particular, I wish to avoid any further unnecessary distraction that this has caused to our senior politicians and civil servants.

“My strong belief is that this was a significant opportunity to work with the university sector to develop much needed public health capacity and leadership for the future.

“In this regard, I would like to thank Trinity College and the Provost for their foresight and support in establishing this role.

‘Following my departure, I look forward to sharing my knowledge and expertise outside of the public service.”

