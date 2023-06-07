Dental startup targets $3M raise following successful preclinical trials

- Advertisement -

After successfully making it through its initial round of preclinical trials, an Albuquerque dental startup developing a nanotechnology-based product wants to raise several million dollars for scaling and prototype development.

MNT SmartSolutions is working on an efficient way to keep teeth clean using magnetic nanoparticles that move toothpaste into areas where a toothbrush’s bristles wouldn’t normally reach. It’s made with sustainable nanotechnology materials that Leisha Armijo-Martin, the chief…