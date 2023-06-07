HomeTech NewsDental startup targets $3M raise following successful preclinical trials

Dental startup targets $3M raise following successful preclinical trials

Tech News
headshotlm100xx2208 2208 0 353.jpg
headshotlm100xx2208 2208 0 353.jpg
- Advertisement -

After successfully making it through its initial round of preclinical trials, an Albuquerque dental startup developing a nanotechnology-based product wants to raise several million dollars for scaling and prototype development.

MNT SmartSolutions is working on an efficient way to keep teeth clean using magnetic nanoparticles that move toothpaste into areas where a toothbrush’s bristles wouldn’t normally reach. It’s made with sustainable nanotechnology materials that Leisha Armijo-Martin, the chief…

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.

X